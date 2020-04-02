We Finally Learned Who Is the White Tiger On 'The Masked Singer'

From Woman's Day

After almost two months away from the stage, the White Tiger returned to The Masked Singer to compete in the Super Nine.

In mid-January, Fox shared a teaser tweet of a black and white claw with the caption "I'm always pitch purr-fect."

You can tell this mask is going to be paw-some. 🐾 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/rDfukzYODU — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) January 17, 2020

A day later, the network shared a full look at the paw-sitively stunning White Tiger.











So who is the White Tiger?

After several weeks at the top, the White Tiger was eliminated during the April 1 performance. And when the mask was taken off, it was revealed to be none other than former Patriots tight end, Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski.



The former New England Patriots player was guessed by guest judge Jamie Foxx in the season premiere. And after the White Tiger's second performance, judges Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy seem to agree.

During his reveal, Gronk noted that there were several clues that shoudl have been obvious to the judges. For example:

The clam shucking trophy in the season premiere, which could hint that he's from New England (like a New England Patriots player, perhaps?)

The "four score and seven years ago" poster. That number translates to 87, which is the number Gronk wore on the field. Additionally, as Thicke pointed out in the Feb. 5 episode, it could hint to attending four Super Bowls in seven years, which Gronkowski accomplished.

Block party could hint to Gronkowski's position as a tight end, which is supposed to hold off or block the defense.

The general party atmosphere during the Feb. 5 clue package could be a nod to the Gronk Bus, which was a party bus designed by the Gronkowski family for Rock Star Limo.

In the Feb. 5 package, the White tiger said "dancing heals my body after taking a beating." Gronkowski has been known to bust a move, most recently with the LA Lakers cheerleaders.

The Feb. 5 package feature a photo of a grown cow on a ski . As one Twitter user pointed out, this is essentially a visual of Gronkowski's last name.

The Feb. 12 feature a Route 66 sign. Rout 66 goes through Arizona, the state where Gronkowski attended college.

When reading a Valentine's Day card to judge Jenny McCarthy, the White Tiger said, "I know your husband will appreciate this card even more." This could be a nod to Donald Wahlberg's love of the Patriots, which was Gronk's team.

In the April 1 package the Tiger emphasized that he has never sung or danced before.

Following the April 1 performance, the White Tiger revealed he wrote a best-selling book. In 2015, Gronkowski wrote It's Good to Be Gronk.

Many users on Twitter also believe that the White Tiger is Gronk.

The white tiger is definitely Gronk. #TheMaskedSinger — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) February 3, 2020

White Tiger is Gronk, right?#TheMaskedSinger — Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) February 3, 2020

After being eliminated from the show, McCarthy asked Gronkowski if any of his teammates suspected him being beneath the mask. Gronk admitted that, “one or two of my teammates did contact me like, ‘Dude that is definitely you. I know your moves.’”

Fans will be sad to see the White Tiger leave, but consider themselves lucky to have them as long as they did.

