Few sanctioned Russians disclose UK property, despite new transparency law

Andrew MacAskill, Ryan McNeill and Sinead Cruise
·8 min read

By Andrew MacAskill, Ryan McNeill and Sinead Cruise

LONDON (Reuters) - Following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Britain trumpeted new legislation requiring property-ownership disclosure aimed at cracking down on Russian oligarchs and corrupt elites laundering illicit wealth.

Foreign companies holding UK property have until the end of Tuesday to identify their “beneficial owners” in a new public register, making Britain one of the first countries to do so. But a Reuters analysis of government data found that the people behind thousands of UK-property owning foreign companies remain veiled in secrecy.

More than 19,000 overseas companies had disclosed ownership of UK property as of Tuesday morning in Britain, according to data from Companies House, which runs the new register. That represents about two thirds of all the property-owning foreign companies, based on separate land-ownership records kept by Britain’s Land Registry.

About a quarter of the more than 19,000 companies that registered with Companies House didn’t identify any individual owners, many of which disclosed entities in countries known for business secrecy, such as the British Virgin Islands or Panama. Government guidance defines a beneficial owner as either an individual or an entity, such as a corporation or trustee.

Only four Russian nationals under British government sanctions appeared on the register as of Tuesday morning. They were: Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia’s wealthiest businessmen; Russia’s former first deputy prime minister Igor Shuvalov and his wife; and Alexander Frolov, the former chief executive officer of Evraz, a Russian steel and mining company.

Absent from the register as of Tuesday morning were some sanctioned Russians who have been linked to UK properties, including Roman Abramovich.

The Register of Overseas Entities is part of a wider economic crime law enacted last year that the government said would help prevent Russian oligarchs laundering money in UK property. The legislation leaves backers of Russian President Vladimir Putin “nowhere to hide” in Britain, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at the time.

Britain’s experience highlights the challenges for governments trying to increase transparency in an effort to combat the flow of illicit funds.

Reuters was unable to determine to what degree the shortfall in disclosure was due to the use of legitimate exemptions rather than property owners’ failure to comply with the rules or other reasons, such as companies having been dissolved. Transparency advocates, politicians and others have criticised the government for leaving loopholes that allow wealthy individuals to avoid making disclosures, such as through the use of trusts.

Downing Street referred requests for comment to the business ministry, which oversees Companies House, Britain’s public registry of companies.

The new disclosure requirement “is just one tool in the Government’s arsenal to crack down on money laundering by shining a light on the real owners of UK properties,” a spokesperson for the business ministry said. “The register is already working to flush out criminals and their ill-gotten wealth, with Companies House working closely with enforcement agencies to prepare cases against those who have not complied.”

Companies that fail to make accurate disclosures could face restrictions over selling their property, fines of up to 2,500 pounds a day, and individuals can be jailed for up to five years.

A British government official, who asked not to be named, said Monday that the level of compliance had been "disappointing." Discussions within the government were under way to allocate around 20 million pounds for increased enforcement, added the official, who has knowledge of the government’s implementation efforts.

A spokesperson for Abramovich didn’t respond to requests for comment. Potanin is president of metals giant Nornickel; the company’s press office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Robert Kerss, a London-based notary listed on Potanin’s register entry said he wasn’t able to comment. London-based representatives listed on the new register for Shuvalov and Frolov didn’t respond to requests for comment.

‘LARGE’ HOLES

From the stuccoed mansions of London’s embassy district of Belgravia to the glass penthouses along the River Thames, the British capital’s high-end real estate has long attracted Russian and other wealthy foreign buyers.

That has included illicit funds. Transparency International UK, an anti-corruption campaign group, estimates 6.7 billion pounds - or about $8.3 billion - of dubious foreign money has poured into British property in total since about 2000, including 1.5 billion pounds from Russians accused of corruption or links to the Kremlin.

London’s luxury property market has resembled "a giant washing machine" for overseas laundered money in recent decades, said Jonathan Benton, former head of the UK's National Crime Agency's international corruption unit.

Benton said the new register is an important step towards transparency but that the legislation had “large and quite obvious holes” that leave corrupt, wealthy individuals able to find ways to avoid revealing what they own.

Among key exemptions: Beneficial owners are only required to register if they own more than 25% of the property-owning foreign company. And, in most cases, if foreign companies purchased the property before 1999 or hold UK property in a trust they don’t need to publicly disclose the beneficial owners. Where the beneficial owner is a trustee, the property holder must provide information to the government about the trust and people connected to it, though the information isn’t made public.

In a further limit to disclosure, those registering aren’t required to include the address of the property owned.

Successive British governments have received warnings about potential flaws since plans to introduce the register were announced seven years ago.

In 2019, a cross-party committee of politicians said the government should lower the threshold of ownership to force more people to declare the property they own and warned of the risk of the use of trusts to sidestep the rules. The City of London Police told the committee if trusts were excluded, “the process will be fairly pointless.”

Three government officials told Reuters that exemptions were included to avoid the reporting requirements being too onerous, such as for major overseas companies that have small ownership stakes in lots of different UK properties.

‘PUTIN’S INNER CIRCLE’

Among the dozens of Russian nationals who have submitted information to the register is Shuvalov, chairman of Russian state development bank VEB, who the British government has described as a "core part of Putin's inner circle." According to the new register, Shuvalov and his wife declared ownership of a UK-property owning entity called Sova Real Estate, based in Moscow.

Separate UK land-ownership records show Sova Real Estate purchased two apartments overlooking the River Thames for 11.4 million pounds in 2014. The following year, Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny revealed that Shuvalov owned the properties.

Other high-profile Russians who have been linked to UK property didn’t appear on the register as of early Tuesday, including those sanctioned by Britain for connections to Putin and his government.

One property linked to Abramovich is a mansion on Kensington Palace Gardens, one of the world’s most expensive streets. Planning applications for the property have been made in the Abramovich name and land-ownership records show the property was purchased by a Cyprus-based company that provided as a contact a UK company that corporate filings show was ultimately controlled by Abramovich. Last year, Abramovich transferred control of the ultimate parent company to an associate, according to filings.

The Cyprus-based company, A. Corp Trustee Limited, wasn’t listed on Britain’s new property register as of Tuesday morning. Reuters was unable to independently confirm whether Abramovich currently owns property in Britain.

Two other Russian oligarchs who Britain has previously said are owners of millions of pounds worth of UK properties whose names also weren’t on the new register as of early Tuesday were billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov and aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska.

Usmanov’s properties include Beechwood House in London’s leafy Highgate neighbourhood, the British government said in March last year when it announced sanctions against him.

Land ownership records show Beechwood House was purchased in 2008 by Isle of Man-based Hanley Limited for 48 million pounds. A listing on the UK’s new property register for Hanley Limited identifies the beneficial owner as a Swiss company called Pomerol Capital Sa.

A spokesman for the Russian businessman said: “Mr. Usmanov does not own the properties listed by you. The questions should be addressed to their owner.” Pomerol Capital did not respond to requests for comment. Reuters was unable to independently confirm whether Usmanov currently owns any property in Britain.

Deripaska was identified as the beneficial owner of a mansion in Belgrave Square in London High Court documents in 2007. Land ownership records show the house was purchased in 2003 by Ravellot Limited based in the British Virgin Islands. Ravellot also wasn’t on the new property register.

A spokesperson for Deripaska didn’t respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson had in a March 2022 statement said that the house belongs to members of the businessman’s family rather than to him personally.

Margaret Hodge, a lawmaker for the opposition Labour Party who has focused on anti-corruption, said Reuters' findings show the government has failed to stop President Putin’s supporters "concealing their assets" in Britain.

(Editing by Cassell Bryan-Low)

Latest Stories

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull dies at 84

    Bobby Hull, a Hockey Hall of Famer and Chicago Blackhawks legend, has passed away at the age of 84.

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers didn’t leave anything in the tank before their all-star break hiatus. Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Oilers headed into a nine-day break in the schedule on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. “I thought we responded really well after a tight game against Columbus (Wednesday) where we only got one point against them (3-2 overtime loss),” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. “I thought we played well an

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Hughes scores winner in OT to lead Devils past Stars 3-2

    DALLAS (AP) — Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime, lifting the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night. Hughes’ winning goal skipped off the stick of Dallas’ Tyler Seguin and eluded Jake Oettinger as the Devils rallied from a 2-0 deficit and improved to an NHL-best 19-3-2 on the road this season. “Just shoot the puck,” said Hughes, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft who'll represent New Jersey at next week’s All-Star game in Florida.

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Jets rally in third to sting struggling Blues 4-2

    WINNIPEG — Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele made sure the Winnipeg Jets were going into the NHL all-star and player break on a high. The Jets' stars each scored two third-period goals as Winnipeg erased a 2-0 deficit and defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Monday night. The victory snapped a three-game losing skid and extended the Blues' losing streak to five games. “Josh played frickin’ fantastic tonight,” Scheifele said. “He always does, and he got rewarded. A few big goals by him, and he led

  • Morgan Rielly scores first goal of the season, Maple Leafs down Capitals 5-1

    TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi

  • McVay, LA Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Friday to join Sean McVay's quest to fix one of the least productive offenses in the league. LaFleur spent the past two years with the Jets in his first stint as an NFL offensive coordinator, but New York struggled statistically in both years while missing the playoffs twice. He parted ways with the Jets (7-10) three days after the regular season ended. LaFleur will follow in the footsteps of

  • Braves sign manager Snitker to extension through 2025 season

    ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, coming off the team's fifth consecutive NL East title, signed a contract extension on Friday that runs through the 2025 season. Snitker, 67, guided the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship before the team won 101 games last season. Snitker said Saturday he is excited about the future of the Braves, who have locked up many core players to long-term deals despite losing shortstop Dansby Swanson and first baseman Freddie Freeman as free a

  • NHL trade deadline: 20 players who could be on the move

    The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Giroux helps Senators scorch Canadiens 5-0

    OTTAWA — One week ago the Ottawa Senators were frustrated and dejected, but three wins in a span of seven days has changed their outlook. Saturday night the Senators (23-23-3) capped the week with an impressive 5-0 win over the divisional rival Montreal Canadiens. This came following a 6-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs Friday night allowing the Senators to feel like things are moving in the right direction. “Our pace is faster,” said Claude Giroux, who led the way with a pair of goals and

  • Novak Djokovic claims 10th Australian Open title, 22nd Slam

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic climbed into the Rod Laver Arena stands to celebrate his 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title Sunday and, after jumping and pumping his fists with his team, he collapsed onto his back, crying. When he returned to the playing surface, Djokovic sat on his sideline bench, buried his face in a white towel and sobbed some more. This trip to Australia was far more successful than that of a year ago — when he was deported be

  • Embiid scores 47 as 76ers beat Jokic, Nuggets 126-119

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid won the battle of MVP candidates with 47 points and 18 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 126-119 win over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Jokic and Embiid have finished first and second in voting for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award over the last two seasons. Both are among the top candidates for MVP as this season hits the halfway mark. James Harden had 17 points and 13 assists, and Tobias

  • Maple Leafs fall to Senators without injured Matthews

    TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs' first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, who won at Scotiabank Arena with fans in attendance for the first time since October 2018. Tim Stutzle added two assists. William Nylander and Joey Anderso