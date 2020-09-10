Fevertree Drinks Plc Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

It's been a good week for Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest half-year results, and the shares gained 3.0% to UK£20.93. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of UK£104m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 6.1% to hit UK£0.15 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Fevertree Drinks after the latest results.

After the latest results, the consensus from Fevertree Drinks' eleven analysts is for revenues of UK£241.0m in 2020, which would reflect a noticeable 2.6% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decline 19% to UK£0.33 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£239.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.36 in 2020. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at UK£21.18, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Fevertree Drinks, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£28.00 and the most bearish at UK£12.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 2.6% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 31% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.8% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Fevertree Drinks' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Fevertree Drinks' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

