Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Looking at Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fevertree Drinks is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = UK£48m ÷ (UK£295m - UK£56m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Fevertree Drinks has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Fevertree Drinks' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Fevertree Drinks here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Fevertree Drinks doesn't inspire confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 42%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Fevertree Drinks' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Fevertree Drinks is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 55% in the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

