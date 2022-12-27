Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) investors are sitting on a loss of 60% if they invested a year ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) share price up 19% in a single quarter. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 62%. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Fevertree Drinks had to report a 14% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 62% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free interactive report on Fevertree Drinks' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Fevertree Drinks shareholders are down 60% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 5.6%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

