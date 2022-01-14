Feverish Britney Spears Scorches Jamie Lynn: ‘Hope Your Book Does Well’

Blake Montgomery
·2 min read
Reuters/Getty
Reuters/Getty

Britney Spears is sick and sick of her family.

“So I got really sick last night… 104 fever, maybe high, not sure because I stopped checking!!!!” the singer wrote Thursday on Twitter. She said she asked a member of her security team to buy her Aleve for the pain in her head, but he refused.

In a series of screenshots of lengthy notes, Spears aired out her feelings about her sister, Jamie Lynn, who has been giving interviews on a promotional tour for her new book, Things I Should Have Said.

“Looked at my phone and I see that my did her interview to promote her book,” Britney wrote. “The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control… why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ???”

In an interview with ABC broadcast Thursday, Jamie Lynn said Britney had grabbed a knife and locked the two of them inside a room. She called the pop star “erratic, paranoid, and spiraling.” In another interview, Jamie Lynn claimed she “went out of her way” to aid Britney’s fight to end the conservatorship that governed much of the elder sister’s life with a severe degree of control.

Jamie Lynn Spears Claims ‘Paranoid’ Britney Once Grabbed a Knife and Locked Them in a Room

Britney described her sister as riding her coattails and said she’d had enough.

“My sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!!” Spears wrote. “Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!”

Jamie Lynn had said the day before that her sister’s animosity mystified her: “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done right by her, and she knows that. So, I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

Spears went on to say that she wants nothing to do with any of the members of her family now that her conservatorship has ended.

“Just like my family, I asked security for Aleve as I laid there with a 104 fever in bed and he told me NO !!!!” she wrote. My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one… My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!”

Spears said she had not recovered from her fever, though it had lessened. The singer’s fight to undo her conservatorship, which gave her father extensive control over her $60 million estate, ended in victory in November. She described the 13-year ordeal as “abusive.”

