Fever hire former assistant coach Christie Sides as next head coach

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·4 min read

Christie Sides is returning to the Indiana Fever as head coach, the franchise announced on Friday. Sides served as an assistant coach for the franchise from 2017-19 before moving to associate head coach at the University of Louisiana Monroe.

“Christie has all the traits I value," Interim General Manager Lin Dunn said in a team release. "She is an excellent teacher with a high basketball IQ. She is a relationship person and a connector. Christie will be demanding, pay attention to detail, and will also make sure we defend and play hard. I love her energy and believe she is a perfect fit for our young, talented team."

Sides was an assistant for the Atlanta Dream last WNBA season and worked under first-year head coach Tanisha Wright, who finished second in Coach of the Year voting.

The Fever are searching for answers as they rebuild to a winning franchise. They last made the playoffs in 2016, Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings last season. They have had only one season since their 2012 Finals victory in which they finished the regular season above .500. That was their Finals run in 2015.

The 2022 season was an all-time low .139 (5-31), but the group is a young one after a historic draft. The Fever became the first team with four picks in the first round and brought on NaLyssa Smith (Baylor, No. 2 pick), Emily Engstler (Louisville, No. 4), Lexie Hull (Stanford, No. 6) and Queen Egbo (Baylor, No. 10). Indiana also drafted South Carolina champion Destanni Henderson in the second round.

Indiana has the best chance (44.2%) at the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA draft lottery. The draft lottery is Nov. 11. They also have the No. 7 pick from a trade with Dallas and Nos. 13, 17 and 25. With a decently roomy salary cap and young players on small, unprotected contracts, the Fever could turn a trade for more veteran talent around Kelsey Mitchell.

The Connecticut Sun are now the only team searching for a head coach. The Sparks hired away Curt Miller last month and the Dallas Wings are reportedly hiring Latricia Trammell, formerly of the Sparks.

WNBA coach search: Reeve re-signs with Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx announced on Thursday that they signed four-time championship coach Cheryl Reeve to a contract extension. There was speculation Reeve would leave the franchise and take a job elsewhere after all of the championship dynasty core had effectively retired.

Reeve is elevated from general manager to president of basketball operations. She has historically not signed extensions until November or December and gave no indication that there were any issues with working on one this offseason. It will be her 14th season as Minnesota head coach, the longest tenure in the league.

Her .654 win percentage is the most in league history and makes her the second to win more than 65% of their games, joining Van Chancellor. She is also the head coach of the national team, which won the World Cup title in September.

Who is coaching veteran Christie Sides?

Atlanta Dream assistant coach Christie Sides looks on during a timeout of a WNBA preseason game in May. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Atlanta Dream assistant coach Christie Sides looks on during a timeout of a WNBA preseason game in May. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sides joined the Fever for the 2018 season after a stint at Northwestern. She re-joined Pokey Chatman, then the head coach and manager of the franchise. Chatman and Sides coached together for a total of 12 years at Louisiana State, with the Chicago Sky and at overseas teams in Russia and Slovakia.

Chatman was fired in September 2019, which ultimately ended Sides' time with the team. In their two seasons, the Fever went 6-28 in 2018 and 13-21 in 2019. It was their last season of double-digit wins and only season of them since the 2016 campaign (17-17).

The duo spent six seasons together with the Sky, where Sides was an assistant. They were at the beginning of building the Sky into a postseason contender and took them to their first postseason in 2013. The Sky lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals that season, then made their first Finals appearance in 2014. It was four straight seasons of playoff appearances led by Sylvia Fowles, who later pushed for a trade, and Elena Delle Donne.

From 2009-13, the duo also coached together at Spartak Moscow Region in Russia and went to consecutive FIBA EuroLeague championships in 2009 and 2010. They had five Final Eight finishes for the powerhouse. With the Slovakian Women's National Team, they finished in eighth place at the European Championships in 2009.

Sides has also coached at Ruston High School, Louisiana Tech and Louisiana State. She led her high school to a Louisiana state championship as a player and named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year before playing at Ole Miss and Louisiana Tech.

Latest Stories

  • Lynx extend coach Cheryl Reeve, bump GM title to president

    The Minnesota Lynx signed coach Cheryl Reeve to a multi-year contract extension Thursday and elevated her front office title from general manager to president of basketball operations. "Cheryl’s impactful leadership on and off the court has guided the Lynx for more than a decade, and I’m thrilled that she is returning and additionally taking on new responsibilities,” Lynx owner Glen Taylor said in a statement. Reeve, who has served as general manager for the last five years, has logged 13 seasons as coach of the Lynx for the longest tenure in league history.

  • Ben Simmons to miss at least 2 more games with knee soreness

    Ben Simmons will miss at least the next two games with left knee soreness, extending his absence to at least four in a row in his first season playing for the Brooklyn Nets. Jacque Vaughn, coaching the team following the ouster of Steve Nash, said Thursday after practice that Simmons has been getting treatment in hopes of reducing the swelling. Vaughn said Simmons wouldn't play at Washington on Friday or at Charlotte on Saturday.

  • Thunder, Clippers fined $25K for violating NBA injury rules

    The NBA issued $25,000 fines to the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday for violations of the league's policies regarding injury reporting. In the Clippers' case, the league found that the team did not disclose an accurate game availability status for guard Brandon Boston Jr. and forward Moussa Diabate prior to the team's game against New Orleans on Sunday. Boston and Diabate were listed as unavailable; both wound up playing against the Pelicans.

  • Former Nets coach Amar'e Stoudemire on Kyrie Irving: 'You made a mistake, so apologize for it'

    Stoudemire, who converted to Judaism in 2020, coached Irving for two years.

  • On This Day in 2015: Susie Wolff ends her bid to get on an F1 starting grid

    The British racing driver announced her retirement and said the sport was unlikely to have a competitive female driver soon.

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • NHL grades: Ranking each Canadian team through October

    Here's what's gone right and what's gone wrong so far for each Canadian NHL team.

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu