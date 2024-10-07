Fever star Caitlin Clark to play in LPGA pro-am at The Annika next month

Caitlin Clark is following through on her quest to become a professional golfer this offseason.

Well, kind of.

Clark will tee it up in the pro-am at The Annika next month, a day before she will speak as a panelist at the Women’s Leadership Summit at Pelican Golf Club in Florida. The tournament is the penultimate event on the LPGA Tour’s schedule, ahead of the CME Group Tour Championship the following weekend in Naples, Florida. It’s hosted by golf icon Annika Sorenstam.

"I love golf so the opportunity to play in the pro-am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam's name on it is so exciting," Clark said, via The Associated Press. "I'm looking forward to seeing all the LPGA players on the driving range, being part of the Women's Leadership Summit, and, of course, teeing it up in the pro-am with Annika."

Clark, shortly after the Indiana Fever were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs earlier this fall, was asked what her offseason plans were. This marks the first time that Clark has had any time off in more than a year, since she went right from leading Iowa to the NCAA championship game into her inaugural season in the league.

“Maybe play some golf,” Clark said. “That’s what I’m gonna do until it becomes too cold in Indiana. So I got that. I’ll become a professional golfer.”

Though she was surely joking, the LPGA immediately got on board.

Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and a league-best 8.4 assists per game this season while earning Rookie of the Year honors. She led the Fever to the postseason for the first time since 2016, too, and she finished fourth in the MVP voting. The Fever were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round by the Connecticut Sun.