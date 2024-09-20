Fever rally falls short, Caitlin Clark scores 8 for 92–91 loss to Mystics in regular season finale

The Indiana Fever didn't have anything to play for on the final night of the WNBA regular season. Indiana had already clinched the No. 6 seed in the playoffs and could afford to treat their matchup with the Washington Mystics as more of a warm-up.

For the Mystics, however, a win was crucial to keep their playoff chances alive. Washington not only had to win, but also needed the Chicago Sky to defeat the Connecticut Sun and the Atlanta Dream to lose to the New York Liberty.

Unfortunately, one out of three was not enough. The Mystics held off the Fever, 92–91, in their regular season finale. But the Sky lost to the Sun and the Dream beat the Liberty.

Regardless of the outcome, a WNBA record crowd of 20,711 attended Thursday night's game at Washington, D.C.'s Capital One Arena to watch the Mystics pursue the WNBA's last playoff spot and Clark play her final regular season game.

FOR THE RECORD BOOKS 📚



20,711 fans attended the @IndianaFever and @WashMystics matchup, setting the single game attendace record pic.twitter.com/QUNRFUNgpX — WNBA (@WNBA) September 20, 2024

In her rookie regular season finale, Caitlin Clark scored eight points (adding to her WNBA rookie record total) with five rebounds and eight assists (adding to her single-season record). Kristy Wallace led the Fever with 17 points off the bench, shooting 3-for-4 from 3. NaLyssa Smith added 16 points with five rebounds. Aliyah Boston and Katie Lou Samuelson each scored 10.

Indiana finishes the season at 20–20, 8–12 on the road. The Fever will face the Sun (28–12) in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, beginning on Sunday. The Mystics compiled a 14–26 record, 5–15 at home. Washington finished one game behind the Dream (14–25) for the No. 8 and final seed for the playoffs.

Sika Koné led all scorers with 20 points for the Mystics, adding seven rebounds. Ariel Atkins (shooting 5-for-7 from 3) and Emily Engstler both tallied 17 points, while Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Brittney Sykes each followed with 12.