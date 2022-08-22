Feuding James Milner and Virgil van Dijk a clear sign Liverpool know they have big problems

Chris Bascombe
·4 min read
Feuding James Milner and Virgil van Dijk a clear sign Liverpool know they have big problems

Jurgen Klopp began the season saying he wanted Liverpool’s players to be angry with the world. On a sobering evening at Old Trafford, their fury was directed at each other, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner’s constant bickering symptomatic of a disjointed performance and poor start to the season.

"When you are in a game like this fighting, these guys talk to each other and on the pitch it is a different conversation,” said Klopp, but he knows the heart of this Liverpool team is malfunctioning. He must quickly find a fix to prevent this season’s domestic ambitions being rapidly revised.

Maybe the post-Sadio Mane world is bleaker than first imagined. Perhaps their indifferent form can, as Klopp suggests, be attributed to a ‘witch’s curse’ injuring key players.

Then there are the chronic slow starts - conceding the first goal in seven consecutive Premier League games - which are not sustainable.

A more compelling argument is the risk Liverpool downplayed at the start of the season - that their title credentials would be undermined by a failure to strengthen in midfield - has bitten back sooner than Klopp thought plausible. To be outrun, out-muscled and generally overpowered by a Manchester United team they defeated 9-0 on aggregate last season was reflective of diminished power through Liverpool’s spine.

“Where is the need for a midfielder?” Klopp asked before the start of the season, irked by the suggestion his club was inviting trouble by pinning their faith in the untried, the unreliable or the injury prone. Klopp listed everyone at his disposal.

“Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Oxlade-Chamberlain. Now you tell me what kind of player we are missing?” he said.

Since then, four have been injured and at Old Trafford the midfield thoroughbred of the last four years, Fabinho, began on the bench. Liverpool always look more vulnerable without him. His arrival after Liverpool’s first insipid hour in Manchester was inevitable from the early stages. Not surprisingly, his team rallied when he appeared.

Attributing the lack of midfield numbers solely to bad luck is disingenuous. Keita has been in treatment so much since he joined Liverpool, when he finally leaves - his cheerleaders probably citing lack of game time - they ought to name a medical ward at the training ground in his honour. Oxlade-Chamberlain has been plagued by injuries, and Thiago’s niggles have been a feature of his career. Thiago is at Liverpool to add balance to the midfield. Without him, there is a chronic lack of creativity.

Feuding James Milner and Virgil van Dijk a clear sign Liverpool know they have big problems - REUTERS

There was always a possibility that Klopp would be looking to his youth sooner rather than later. Elliott, or recent signing Carvalho being thrust forward as a solution is neither a surprise, nor a problem. It is the fact that Klopp has started two of the first three Premier League games with 36-year-old Milner which is more indicative of the issue.

That will sound more disrespectful to Milner than deserved, but when he extended his Anfield stay for another 12 months in June, he would not have anticipated a regular starting role.

A contrast has been drawn between Liverpool’s patient transfer strategy - always ready to drown out the noise to get the right player - with United’s haphazard approach. Liverpool would never pay £70 million for a 30-year-old. Nor should they.

The club's determination to wait for the right transfers is cherished like a badge of honour. The last time they went knee-jerk - signing Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak on loan amid the clamour for new centre-backs during the last major injury crisis - Klopp later intimated it was a mistake not sticking with the youngsters he had. By then, Liverpool were scrambling to stay in the top four. What is forgotten about that particular season is Klopp spent the summer fending off similar questions about lack of depth, only that time it was at centre-back following the sale of - and failure to replace - Dejan Lovren. Only an extraordinary, improbable finale when Liverpool made the Champions League stopped that from being a more expensive mistake as the centre-half injuries piled up.

Margins for error in a title race are more slender. Liverpool dropped just 22 points last season and still finished second. They arrived in Manchester having already dropped four. Now it’s seven.

"I am concerned,” Klopp admitted.

When Liverpool lifted the Community Shield in July it looked like business as usual at Anfield. To make it so this season, Liverpool may need to do some more business in August.

