'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' is set to premiere: Date, time, where to watch and stream

"Feud: Capote vs. The Swans," the latest installment of Ryan Murphy's "Feud" anthology series, is set to premiere this week.

The eight-episode limited series, based on the bestselling book "Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era" by Laurence Leamer, focuses on the relationship between Truman Capote and the group of rich, glamorous women he surrounded himself with and nicknamed "the swans."

According to the series synopsis from FX, the season sees Capote become "ingratiated" into the women's lives, "befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets."

The first season of the series, "Feud: Bette and Joan," premiered on FX in 2017 and focused on the rivalry between Joan Crawford, played by Jessica Lange, and Bette Davis, played by Susan Sarandon, during their collaboration on the 1962 film "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?"

Here's what to know about "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans," including how to watch the premiere.

'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans': Who plays Truman Capote and his 'Swans' in new FX series?

Demi Moore as Ann Woodward in "FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans".

How to watch 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' premiere

The series is set to premiere on FX with two episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. EST. Viewers can stream it on Hulu the next day.

'Feud': Stream the series on Hulu

'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' cast

Tom Hollander stars as Truman Capote in the series. The "swans" are played by Naomi Watts (who also serves as an executive producer on the installment), Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, and Calista Flockhart.

The series also stars Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Treat Williams, Joe Mantello and Russell Tovey.

'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' episode schedule

Episode 1: "Pilot" - Jan. 31

Episode 2: "Ice Water in Their Veins" - Jan. 31

Episode 3: "Masquerade 1966" - Feb. 7

Episode 4: "It's Impossible" - Feb. 14

Episode 5: "The Secret Inner Lives of Swans" - Feb. 21

Episode 6: "Hats, Gloves and Effete Homosexuals" - Feb. 28

Episode 7: "Beautiful Babe" - March 6

Episode 8: Phantasm Forgiveness" - March 13

Story continues

'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' trailer

FX released the latest trailer for the series on Jan. 18.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans': Premiere date, where to watch and stream