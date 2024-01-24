'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans': Premiere date, cast, trailer, what to know about new season

British actress Naomi Watts (L) and US actor Billy Crudup arrive for FX's "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, on January 23, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776089901 ORIG FILE ID: 1948408623

The latest installment of Ryan Murphy's "Feud" anthology series is almost here.

"Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" is based on the bestselling book "Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for a Era" by Laurence Leamer, according to FX.

The eight-episode limited series focuses on the relationship between writer Truman Capote and the group of rich, glamorous women he surrounded himself with and nicknamed "the swans."

The season sees Capote become "ingratiated" into the women's lives, "befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets," FX notes.

The first season of the series, "Feud: Bette and Joan," premiered on FX in 2017 and focused on the rivalry between Joan Crawford, played by Jessica Lange, and Bette Davis, played by Susan Sarandon, during their collaboration on the 1962 film "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?"

Here's what you need to know about "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans," including the premiere date, cast, and how to watch.

'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' cast

Tom Hollander stars as Truman Capote in the series. The "swans" are played by Naomi Watts, who also serves as an executive producer on the installment, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, and Calista Flockhart.

The series also stars Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Treat Williams, Joe Mantello and Russell Tovey.

'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' premiere date

The series is set to premiere on FX on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. EST. Viewers can stream it on Hulu the following day.

'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' trailer

FX released the latest trailer for the series on Jan. 18.

