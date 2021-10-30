Fetty Wap: US rapper charged with drug trafficking

Fetty Wap has so far made no public comments on the issue

US rapper Fetty Wap has been indicted on drug trafficking conspiracy charges, federal prosecutors say.

The 30-year-old artist, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was arrested on Thursday at a stadium in New York City ahead of his concert.

Mr Maxwell and five other people are accused of transporting drugs, including heroin, on Long Island and New Jersey.

If convicted they face a maximum of life imprisonment.

Mr Maxwell has so far made no public comments on the issue.

"As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms [220lb] of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives," US Attorney Breon Peace was quoted as saying by CNN.

"We will continue to work non-stop with our law enforcement partners to keep our neighbourhoods safe from the scourge of dangerous drugs and gun violence," he added.

Fetty Wap's debut single Trap Queen reached number two in the US in 2015, was also a Top 10 hit in the UK that year, and was nominated for two Grammy Awards.

He has since collaborated on further hits with acts including Nicki Minaj, Fifth Harmony, Natalie La Rose and Mark Morrison.