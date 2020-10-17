Fetty Wap Reveals His Brother Died in Heartbreaking Tribute: 'I Love You, Lil Bro, My Twin'

Fetty Wap/instagram

Fetty Wap is mourning the death of his brother.

The "Trap Queen" rapper, 29, revealed on Friday that his sibling, whom he referred to as his "twin," has died. He broke the sad news in a heartbreaking tribute on his Instagram, writing, "I love you lil bro my twin."

"I failed you bro I’m sorry," Wap — born Willie Maxwell II — wrote in the caption. "I keep calling ya phone and you won’t pick tf up and that s— never ring 3 times now it’s straight to vm."

"I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro like wtf," he added.

On his Instagram Stories, the "My Way" hitmaker said that he was "not Ok" in the wake of the tragic news.

"Stop asking me am I ok…No TF I’m not Ok," Wap wrote in one post.

"I done lost so many n— that s— was almost starting to feel normal…but lil brother man it feel like 2017 all over again this same feeling," Wap continued. "I know ya slogan 'don’t cry for me slide for me' I just don’t know what ima tell my nephew when he ask me why I ain’t make sure you was ok…"

Wap spoke about the importance of looking out for family in a 2016 conversation with Trevor Noah for Interview magazine.

"I mean, after the years of me trying to figure out what I wanted to do with myself, I knew I had to go back and fix some things. I can’t just be super-rich or whatever and not do the right thing," he said.

When asked if that meant taking care of family members, Wap responded, "Yeah. My mom, my father, my little sisters, and my brother — I don’t got that much family."

"I’m not really a family person. I just do my own thing. But I’ve just been spending time with my mom, especially since the [September motorcycle] accident happened," he said. "I drive all the way down there to Georgia just to check up on her. You just get tired of being that person that you thought you were. I don’t feel no different. I see the music, because I made it. I don’t really see the fame."

In the interview, Wap explained that fame "doesn’t mean anything to me."

"My plan was to make sure that my son would be good, and I have a daughter now, so now she’s included into the equation, and the work I do as Fetty Wap made me care," he said. "I don’t care about being Fetty Wap."