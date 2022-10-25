Fetterman, Oz meet in high-stakes Pennsylvania Senate debate

·5 min read

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will meet Tuesday for one of the most highly anticipated debates of the midterm elections as they wage a fierce contest for a U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania that could decide control of the chamber and the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Much of the focus is on Fetterman, who has spent the past several months fending off an escalating series of attacks from Oz about his health and fitness for office. Fetterman, who is Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, had a stroke in May, a health scare that was so severe he said he “almost died.”

But he has insisted he is prepared for the demands of the Senate. Since his stroke, Fetterman has struggled at times to speak clearly in public events. Independent experts consulted by The Associated Press, however, said he appears to be recovering remarkably well. He will use closed-captioning during the debate to help him process the words he hears.

Still, Tuesday’s debate could prove to be a decisive moment in a race that represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year. It will provide an opportunity for Fetterman to prove that he has the stamina for the job and shift the focus to Oz, who Fetterman has argued is a carpetbagger from New Jersey with no understanding of the state. Oz, meanwhile, will have a high-profile chance to unite Republicans and appeal to moderates who could decide the race.

“The debate looms very large, bigger than usual for a Senate debate,” said Republican activist Charles Gerow, a veteran of two decades of Sunday TV political talk shows.

The high-stakes debate — the first and only in the contest — comes just two weeks before Election Day in what polls say is a close race to replace retiring two-term Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. It’s the only major statewide debate happening this year in Pennsylvania since Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano couldn’t reach an agreement on terms for a gubernatorial debate.

Fetterman has grown as a national brand thanks in part to his extraordinary height, tattoos and unapologetic progressive stances. But the 53-year-old Pennsylvania Democrat's health has emerged as a central issue over the election's final weeks, even as candidates elsewhere clash over issues like abortion, crime and inflation.

Oz, trailing in the polls, had pushed for more than a half-dozen debates, suggesting that Fetterman's unwillingness to agree to more than one is because the stroke had debilitated him. Fetterman has insisted that one debate is typical — two is more customary — and that Oz's focus on debates was a cynical ploy to lie about his stroke recovery.

Meanwhile, Fetterman’s lead in polls has shrunk as Oz's Republican allies poured tens of millions of dollars into a perennial battleground state that Biden won by just 1 percentage point in 2020.

Fetterman's allies fear that the 60-minute live televised debate may represent a no-win situation for the Democrat, even if the typical audience for a Senate debate is quite small. Much of the attention will likely focus on how Fetterman — who is blunt and plainspoken — can communicate in a high-pressure situation.

His campaign has acknowledged the built-in disadvantage of putting Fetterman on stage with Oz, a longtime TV personality who hosted “The Dr. Oz Show” weekdays for 13 seasons after getting his start as a regular guest on Oprah Winfrey’s show in 2004.

“This was always going to be an away game for John Fetterman,” said Mustafa Rashed, a Democratic political consultant based in Philadelphia.

The Fetterman campaign said in a memo that the closed captioning at the debate would be “typed out by human beings in real time, on live TV,” warning that it could lead to time delays, transcription errors and miscommunication. “It is impossible to control and unavoidable," the memo said.

The debate host, Nexstar Media, declined to allow an AP photographer access to the event, and the AP declined to accept handout photos.

Fetterman's stroke happened just days before his resounding victory in the Democratic primary. Recovery kept him out of the public eye for much of the summer, though the campaign said he was meeting with aides, taking long daily walks, driving and doing household errands.

Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, barely survived his own primary, beating Republican rival David McCormick by 951 votes out of more than 1.3 million cast after a dayslong recount.

Fetterman has rebuffed calls to release medical records or let reporters question his doctors, but last week he released a note from his primary care physician, who wrote that Fetterman is recovering well, shows no cognitive effects and "can work full duty in public office.”

Fetterman acknowledges that he continues to stumble over the occasional word and that a common condition of his stroke — called auditory processing disorder — means that his brain's language network cannot quickly and accurately turn sound into meaning. That requires him to use closed-captioning during interviews and at the debate.

Malcolm Kenyatta, a Democratic state lawmaker who is campaigning for Fetterman after unsuccessfully challenging him in the primary, said Fetterman should talk about his priorities as a senator and be selective about which of Oz's attacks to respond to.

Fetterman should “to the extent possible ignore the clown show that’s happening on the other side and, if he does that, I think that's a win,” Kenyatta said.

___

Peoples reported from New York.

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Marc Levy And Steve Peoples, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • How Does Liz Truss's Final Speech Compare To Other PMs?

    Notably absent from her speech? An apology, much like Boris Johnson's farewell.

  • History made in The Blue Mountains on election night

    Election night 2022 made history in the Town of The Blue Mountains. Four women were elected to the council table for the first time in the town’s history. Incumbent councillor Andrea Matrosovs easily won the mayor’s chair in a four-way race. Matrosovs will be joined at the council table by the incumbent deputy mayor, Peter Bordignon, who was acclaimed and councillors Paula Hope, Gail Ardiel, June Porter, Alex Maxwell and Shawn McKinlay. Matrosovs was in the council chambers when the results were

  • Ocean Viking rescues 38 people in the Mediterranean

    Crews aboard a humanitarian rescue ship rescued 38 people on Sunday from a small fibreglass boat adrift in the Mediterranean. Several children and one woman were among those rescued by teams aboard the SOS Mediterranee operated Ocean Viking vessel, officials said.

  • Montreal strikes $50M deal with Hydro-Québec to protect green space in city's east end

    Montreal has teamed up with Hydro-Québec to preserve a small patch of undeveloped land in the city's east end that, despite being surrounded by roadways, train tracks and industrial development, has managed to support a thriving ecosystem. It's a green space that concerned neighbours have fought for years to protect and now they may finally be getting their wish, as plans to develop an electrical substation on the site have been shifted to a different spot and the city is buying the forest, know

  • ‘Rogue nurse’ gave lethal insulin doses to patients in NC, officials say. Two died

    “All options are on the table for punishment.”

  • Walker's chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor

    ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. “If someone comes out of prison, they should have incentives set up that the person has learned a trade, and you give an incentive for a company to hire him so he can make a living for himself,” Walker said Aug. 17 in Kennesaw, Georgia. Walker, w

  • Nurses being punched, grabbed, kicked will benefit from anti-violence program: union

    VANCOUVER — Arlene Tedjo's passion for nursing was already dwindling in a short-staffed emergency room in British Columbia, but when a patient kicked her and told her to go back to her own country, she was forced to take a break from her job. Tedjo, 31, said she felt targeted by a patient in the waiting room of Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, after he'd been assessed on a busy Saturday in August. "He kicked me and tried to trip me. And he admitted it in front of a waiting room full of people,

  • Jail for sex attacker who preyed on pensioner in A&E

    ‘I cannot believe someone would do something so awful to a vulnerable person in need,’ says elderly victim

  • As Fetterman prepares to debate Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race, stroke survivors see themselves in him

    Pennsylvania US Senate candidates Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will debate at 8 pm ET Tuesday; Fetterman suffered a stroke in May.

  • The future of hunting: Whitehorse children take part in workshop

    Some children in Whitehorse spent an evening learning about gun safety, traditional territories and how to survive in the woods while hunting. The youth hunter education course offered children aged between 10 to 16 a chance to learn basic hunting skills, and even for some, to strengthen what they already know. "My dad took me hunting not too long ago," Dylan Hodinksi said. "We got a moose and it was really fun. I like it because you have to be patient." The 12-year-old boy said he's ready to go

  • Accused murderer says he accidentally killed friend, gambling partner in struggle over $10,000

    The Calgary man accused of murdering his blackjack partner and friend of 30 years said he accidentally strangled her during a struggle in his car when she tried to steal $10,000 from him. Chris Lee, a.k.a. Kevin Barton, testified in his own defence Monday. Lee, 63, is on trial for second-degree murder in the death of Vida Smith, 69. Her body has never been found. Lee told jurors on Monday he left her tarped body in the mountains near Banff. Under questioning from defence lawyer Cory Wilson, Lee

  • Winnipeg gathering a way for First Nations, researchers to share stories of unmarked grave searches

    Researchers, academics and First Nations communities from all over the country are gathering in Winnipeg this week to share what they've learned in their search for unmarked graves at former residential schools. About 250 people took part in the Remembering the Children gathering on Sunday and Monday, hosted by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, with more participating virtually. Organizer Brenda Gunn says initiating the search for potential

  • All eyes on the prize: Inside Boris Johnson's late-night summit with Rishi Sunak

    It was as he sat with Rishi Sunak, face-to-face for 60 minutes with no one else in the room, that Boris Johnson rolled the dice for the last time.

  • How many people in Pennsylvania are boosted against COVID-19? What the numbers show

    Federal officials report 19.4 million individuals nationwide have gotten their updated booster shots.

  • Nobody hurt as Via Rail train strikes vehicle in southeast Ottawa

    A train struck a vehicle in Ottawa's southeast end on Monday night, Ottawa fire officials say nobody was hurt. Shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, Ottawa Fire Services said they responded to a collision between a train and a car near the intersection of Piperville and Boundary roads in the Carlsbad Springs area. Around the same time, Laura Hughes said she was driving home when she saw the aftermath of the crash. "We could see red lights flashing ahead and all of a sudden I see the train's headlight. Bu

  • Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts

    SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — Sixteen candidates for local office circled around the atrium of the civic center on a recent night in a logging town near the southern crook of Puget Sound. One by one, they sat at tables of inquisitive voters for what was dubbed “candidate speed-dating.” As Auditor Paddy McGuire, a Democrat, navigated the room, he was bombarded with questions from voters, some of whom have spent the past two years marinating in paranoia about the 2020 presidential election. Were there ill

  • New Ritchot development plan draws local concern

    With a new Macdonald-Ritchot development plan is in its final stages, residents of Ritchot were invited to a public hearing on October 20 to provide feedback. On Monday, October 24, residents of the RM of Macdonald will be invited to a similar public hearing in Sanford. Following that meeting, board members of the Macdonald-Ritchot Planning District (MRPD) hope the document will be ready for a second and final reading—and a vote. The proposed development plan has been nearly two years in the mak

  • Moncton to test lifting city-wide overnight winter parking ban

    Moncton is considering allowing city-wide on-street parking this winter, with some exceptions. On-street parking is banned in most of the city from Dec. 1 to April 15 between midnight and 7 a.m., with an exception since 2016 for downtown. Councillors voted unanimously in favour of changing the rules during a committee meeting Monday. A final vote is expected at a future council meeting. The change would see parking allowed across the city by default. The ban can be reimposed for storms or if cre

  • Bam Adebayo with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors

    Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors, 10/24/2022

  • Fetterman and Oz Meet in Only Debate in Pivotal Pennsylvania US Senate Race

    (Bloomberg) -- John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz will clash on Tuesday night in one of the most anticipated and high-stakes debates of the concluding midterm election cycle in their hotly contested race for a Pennsylvania US Senate seat, with control of the upper chamber at stake. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersCalifornia Poised