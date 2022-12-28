Fetal Monitoring Market is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2021 to USD 3.9 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

GreyViews

Fetal Monitoring Market Size By Method (Invasive and Non- Invasive), By Product (Instruments and Consumables, Ultrasound, Electronic Maternal/Fetal Monitor, Fetal Electrodes, Fetal Doppler, Telemetry Solutions, Accessories and Consumables, and Software), By Portability (Non-Portable and Portable), By Application (Antepartum Fetal Monitoring and Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Fetal Monitoring Market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Fetal Monitoring Market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the method, product, portability, application, end user and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Fetal Monitoring Market are Medtronic PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips NV, GE Company (GE Healthcare), and Siemens Healthineers among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Fetal Monitoring Market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Fetal monitoring systems are diagnostic tools that monitor the mother's contractions, the fetus's movement, and its heart rate. It is a simple device used to monitor uterine contractions throughout delivery. The health of the foetus and the progress of labour are primarily monitored. It is known as a medical procedure to assess the health of an unborn child in order to ensure a safe delivery. It is also used to monitor jaundice, mental retardation, disorders that affect newborns, hypothermia, and chronic lung conditions. Throughout labour and pregnancy, the doctor monitors the baby's heartbeat to make sure the foetus is developing normally. Healthcare workers commonly employ this technique. Fetal monitoring market growth is projected over the forecast period. Increased government and non-government initiatives for maternal and foetal health worldwide, technological advancements like noninvasive surgeries, rising manufacturer awareness and willingness to invest in the development of foetal monitoring, and an increase in post-term pregnancy, multiple pregnancy, and premature births are some of the factors driving the global foetal monitoring market. This market includes tools for measuring foetal heart rate, foetal movement, and uterine contractions. However, a number of obstacles, such as the high cost of the equipment, the lack of interim regulations, technological limitations, and subjective interpretations, could restrict the growth of the global market for foetal monitoring.

Scope of Fetal Monitoring Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Method, Product, Portability, Application, End User and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Medtronic PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips NV, GE Company (GE Healthcare), and Siemens Healthineers, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The non-portable segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The portability segment is Non-Portable and Portable. The non-portable segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Non-portable systems are expected to advance at a lucrative rate throughout the forecast period as a result of expanding public and private efforts to lower maternal mortality globally and preeclampsia in pregnant women. ​

Instruments and Consumables is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The product segment includes Instruments and Consumables, Ultrasound, Electronic Maternal/Fetal Monitor, Fetal Electrodes, Fetal Doppler, Telemetry Solutions, Accessories and Consumables, and Software. The instruments and consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. There are further categories for ultrasound and ultrasonography, electronic fetal monitoring, fetal electrodes, fetal Doppler, uterine contraction monitor, and telemetry solutions within the instruments & consumables area. Instruments and consumables are reported to have the largest market share. Some of the main causes of this lucrative surge include rising maternal mortality rates, birth defect rates, positive government organization initiatives to promote parental care, antepartum hemorrhage rates, early delivery rates, and technological innovation. ​

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the dermal fillers include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. About 1 in 10 newborns in the United States were born prematurely in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This demonstrates the significant preterm birth rate in the nation. Given that preterm infants are more vulnerable to illnesses like sepsis, pneumonia, etc., the growth in preterm delivery is anticipated to increase demand for newborn monitoring systems in the United States. Therefore, as a result of the aforementioned reasons, the studied market is anticipated to experience significant expansion during the region's forecast period. ​

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Fetal Monitoring Market size was valued at USD 0.025 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.035 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2029.

The increase in the frequency of cardiopulmonary disorders in the region is one of the major drivers of the fetal monitoring market's expansion. Thanks to ongoing technological advancements like minimally invasive surgeries, which have many advantages like shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery times, the market is expanding more quickly.

China

China’s Fetal Monitoring Market size was valued at USD 0.039 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.059 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2029. Because more money is being spent in the area on dental technology and healthcare infrastructure. Rising birth rates and increased government support for awareness-raising will also help the market grow more quickly in this area. ​

India

India's Fetal Monitoring Market size was valued at USD 0.036 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.053 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2029. The existence of insurance policies and reimbursements for fetal monitoring services, along with the rise of government and non-government programs for maternal and fetal health, all contribute to the market's acceleration. ​

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by the rise in Preterm birth rates and birth rates.

