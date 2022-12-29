Festive Fashions for New Year’s Eve 2023

What better way to ring in the New Year than with a fabulously fashionable ensemble? Whether winding down 2022 intimately with family and friends or celebrating with a night out on the town dancing, designers are proposing more is more for 2023’s festive party fashions.

Case in point: An array of sparkling ensembles, ranging from a classic column gown, emblazoned in silver sequined embellishments, from Carolina Herrera’s Wes Gordon or a resort-minded sequined maxi floral tube dress by LoveShackFancy to statement-making cocktail shakers à la LaQuan Smith’s sexy red cutout sequined mini and Valentino’s purple Tulle Illusione dress with allover sequin embroidery and feather-accented wrists.

Similarly, the power of feel-good fantasy continues via playful volumes (see Collina Strada’s bulbous metallic Butterfly Princess gown), playful prints (such as Jean Paul Gaultier’s), sensual cutouts (as seen from Monse, Raisavanessa and Magda Butrym) and plenty of optimistic hues.

A festive party look isn’t complete without a few bold, bedazzled accessories and New Year’s is the time to go big on glitter, shine and sparkle. Break out a star and moon tiara from Jennifer Behr, a firework-inspired diamond necklace from Gismondi 1752 or sequined zebra print gloves from Anna Sui — bold statement makers for the biggest party night of the year.

For men, New Year’s Eve calls for a special celebration, which often includes a particular type of dress code.

It’s hard to beat the classics, especially when it comes to New Year’s Eve, as the ever-reliable black-tie look remains the go-to option for men given its iconic elegance — such as a cream tuxedo jacket with contrasting lapels in white from Ami Alexandre Mattiussi.

But “black tie” doesn’t literally mean black (bow) tie anymore, as men are exploring alternate ways to incorporate a little creative flair into the mix. Whether one opts for a velvet smoking jacket worn with an open-neck silk shirt, a classic slim-cut black tuxedo worn with a pink sequined T-shirt from Acne Studios, or even an all-black ensemble with multicolor butterflies from Louis Vuitton, all are good bets to spruce up the festive evening’s look.

Many brands are also banking that extra flair will make your look stand out from the rest.

Creative black tie allows room for personalization and men are gravitating to details that embellish with accents such as imaginative jewelry (silver cuban chain link necklace from Fendi); sequins, as seen on an all-gold look from Valentino; bold color, and touches of lace on shirting and trousers from Alexander McQueen, providing men with an alternate route to ring in the New Year while breaking style boundaries.

