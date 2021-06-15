Festivals 2021: Which ones are still going ahead?

Festival organisers hope the lifting of coronavirus restrictions will allow scenes like this again over the summer

Last year, Covid-19 wiped out the UK's summer festival season. Only a handful of shows were able to take place, and most of them were in car parks or socially-distanced green field sites.

At the start of 2021, organisers were more optimistic.

With the vaccination programme under way and mass testing available, dozens of events put tickets on sale, confident that fans would be allowed to mosh, pogo and stage-dive with the risk of injury, rather than disease, their main concern.

But as the year has progressed, the summer season has collapsed in slow motion. Events scheduled for the early summer - most notably Glastonbury - cancelled first. Dozens of others followed in April and May, with many citing the inability to obtain cancellation insurance as a factor.

Others moved to safer dates later in the summer, with a noticeable bottleneck over August bank holiday weekend. But the government's decision to delay the easing of lockdown restrictions until 19 July has now forced many festivals to shut their doors for another year.

To help you plan ahead, here's a guide to the events that have been delayed, cancelled, postponed or given the green light. This page was last updated on Tuesday, 15 June 2021.

All Points East - RESCHEDULED

When: 27-29 August

Where: Victoria Park, London

Who: Jamie xx, Kano, Slowthai, Arlo Parks, Bicep, Foals

Organisers have moved the event from its usual slot in May to August bank holiday weekend, giving it a greater chance of proceeding unimpeded. "We can't wait to welcome back live music in the UK and be back dancing with you all later this summer," say organisers.

Big Feastival - ON

When: 27-29 August

Where: Kingham, Oxfordshire

Who: Chic, Sigala, Rag 'N' Bone Man, Zara Larsson

Held at Blur star Alex James's farm in the Cotswolds, the Big Feastival will celebrate its 10th anniversary with the usual mix of music, food, comedy and kids' entertainment. "We're all in need of a serious celebration this year so we're pulling out all the stops to ensure this is our best line-up yet," said James. "Roll on August!"

Big Weekend - ONLINE

When: 28-31 May

Where: Radio 1 and BBC Sounds

Who: Ed Sheeran, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie

About 50 new performances were filmed for Radio 1's virtual festival, with acts like Ed Sheeran and Royal Blood playing in front of "iconic landmarks" across the UK. Other sets were shot in the BBC's Radio Theatre; and Radio 1 played out archive performances and piano sessions across the weekend. You can watch the highlights on iPlayer.

Black Deer Festival - OFF

When: 25-27 June

Where: Eridge Park, Kent

Who: Van Morrison, Robert Plant, Frank Turner

One of the UK's newer festivals, Black Deer concentrates on Americana and bluegrass, with big name music acts spread over several stages. The 30,000-capacity event was set to be one of the first to take place after lockdown restrictions eased, until those plans were delayed on 14 June.

"We can't quite put into words how we're feeling right now," said co-founders Gill Tee and Deborah Shilling. "It's devastating news for all connected with Black Deer but we'll be back in 2022". They said ticket-holders would be informed of their options "very soon".

Bloodstock - ON

When: 11-15 August

Where: Catton Park, Derbyshire

Who: Judas Priest, Kreator, Devin Townsend, Skindred

The long-running heavy metal festival has added an extra day to its line-up due to the postponement of last year's event.

However, the festival had to revamp its line-up, explaining that "due to the ongoing issues and restrictions surrounding Covid-19, a number of overseas bands are no longer able to be at Catton Park with us this summer". That included former headliners Mercyful Fate, who have been replaced on the bill by Kreator.

Boardmasters - ON

When: 11-15 August

Where: Newquay, Cornwall

Who: Foals, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith

It's been a rough two years for Boardmasters. They were forced to cancel their 2019 event due to severe storms, before Covid-19 wiped out their plans for 2020. Tickets from 2019 will still be valid for this year's festival, which takes place on a cliff-top location overlooking Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach.

Organisers said they were "delighted" to be coming back in 2021 and thanked fans for "sticking with us over these past two years".

"Your continued support has been truly overwhelming and quite simply, we couldn't do it without you."

Boomtown - OFF

When: 11-15 August

Where: Matterley Estate, Hampshire

A five-day immersive musical and theatrical event, Boomtown had branded its 2021 comeback "The Gathering", as a celebration of the return of social contact.

However, organisers pulled the plug on 20 April, blaming the government for its inability to provide a Covid-specific insurance scheme.

"This means anyone putting on an event this year will be doing so without the safety net of insurance to cover them should Covid prevent them from going ahead in any capacity," they said in a statement. "For an independent event as large and complex as Boomtown, this is a huge gamble of up to an eight figure sum and the financial risk is simply too high."

The festival says it will return in August 2022.

BST Hyde Park - OFF

The Pixies

When: 9-11 July

Where: Hyde Park, London

Who: Pearl Jam, Duran Duran, Grace Jones, Pixies (pictured)

BST was one of the first festivals on the calendar for 2021, with three shows planned for the second weekend in July - but on 30 March, organisers confirmed "with a heavy heart" that the shows were being postponed until 2022.

"Following our review of the most recent government advice, the latest timeline means that we are unable to deliver with certainty the quality BST Hyde Park is known for," they said in a statement.

Headliners Pearl Jam and Duran Duran will come back for the rescheduled shows, and all tickets remain valid.

Camp Bestival - ON

When: 29 July-1 August

Where: Lulworth Castle, Dorset

Who: Fatboy Slim, Kelis, Groove Armada, Becky Hill, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Mr Tumble

The family-friendly festival announced its return immediately after the government revealed its four-step plan for emerging from lockdown in February.

"There is literally nothing [my wife] Josie and I like more in life than standing in a field surrounded by family and friends, dressed in daft outfits dancing to amazing bands and DJs and Mr Tumble," organiser Rob Da Bank told the BBC. "That's exactly what we plan to be doing at Camp Bestival."

The festival has yet to respond to the extension of lockdown restrictions, and is assumed to be going ahead.

Creamfields - ON

When: 26-29 August

Where: Daresbury, Cheshire

Who: Deadmau5, Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Tiesto, Bicep, Martin Garrix, Chase & Status

The UK's biggest dance music festival sold out in record time when tickets went on sale in February. Organisers are promising fans "the party of the summer" after a year locked indoors.

Deer Shed Festival - OFF

When: 20 July-1 August

Where: Baldersby Park, North Yorkshire

Who: James, Stereolab, Baxter Dury, Dream Wife

After announcing their line-up and putting tickets on sale, the family-friendly Yorkshire festival took the difficult decision to postpone for a second year in April.

In a statement, organisers said a lack of cancellation insurance had left them vulnerable. Tickets will roll over to next year; and a smaller-scale event, Base Camp Plus, featuring live music and comedy will take place on this year's original dates.

Download - Scaled back

Originally due to take place on the first weekend of June, Download pulled the plug on 1 March, after it became clear the UK wouldn't emerge from lockdown until later in the summer.

However, a smaller-scale event will now take place as part of the government pilot scheme - with 10,000 people camping in Donington Park from 18-20 June.

The headline acts are Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Enter Shikari and Bullet For My Valentine, with Creeper, While She Sleeps, Twin Atlantic, Yonaka, Employed to Serve and Neck Deep also in the line-up.

Dates have also been announced for the festival's full return in 2022, with KISS (who were due to headline in 2020 and 2021) back at the top of the bill. They'll be joined by Biffy Clyro and Iron Maiden at Donington Castle next June. Tickets for this year's event can be carried over to 2022.

End Of The Road - ON

When: 2-5 September

Where: Larmer Tree Gardens, Wiltshire

Who: Hot Chip, Sleaford Mods, Stereolab, King Krule

"We were ready for one hell of a party in 2020 so we did our best to keep most of the original line-up," said organisers of End Of The Road, who are welcoming back almost 100 artists who were due to play last year's festival. "It has been a strange year and we'd like to extend the biggest thank-you to everybody who's bought a ticket and stood with us through these tough times."

Although the event has sold out, a few extra tickets will be released in May, with resales available via Twickets.

Fairport's Cropredy Convention - HOPEFUL

When: 12-14 August

Where: Near Banbury, Oxfordshire

Who: Fairport Convention, Clannad, Turin Breaks

Run by folk-rock legends Fairport Convention, this is one of the UK's oldest festivals, dating back to 1976.

The band say they're "cautiously confident" this year's event will go ahead, with the line-up carried over from 2020. They added that there may have to be "some mitigation measures in place" to make the site safe for fans, performers and local residents.

Glastonbury - OFF / ONLINE

Stormzy plays Glastonbury 2019

The sheer size of Glastonbury - which features more than 100 stages, thousands of performers and nearly 200,000 fans - meant they had to make a decision on their viability early.

The bad news broke in January: "In spite of our efforts to move heaven and earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the festival happen this year," said Michael and Emily Eavis. "We are so sorry to let you all down."

However, Coldplay, Haim, Damon Albarnm Jorja Smith and Kano all played a ticketed live-stream show from Worthy Farm in May, which won rave reviews despite major technical problems.

Organisers have also submitted an application to hold a smaller, one-off concert on Worthy Farm in September, although that show is still unconfirmed.

The Great Escape - ONLINE

Brighton's Great Escape normally takes place in May, which made its 2021 edition impossible. The event, which focuses on up-and-coming talent, had previously announced its first 50 (of more than 400) acts, including BBC Sound Of 2021 winner Pa Salieu, and rising star Arlo Parks. However, the line-up has since disappeared from the festival's official website.

Instead, the event moved online, with a full schedule of live-streamed concerts and music industry debates. The event will return in full on 11 May 2022.

Green Man Festival - HOPEFUL

When: 19-22 August

Where: Brecon Beacons, Wales

Who: TBC

Green Man boasts one of the most spectacular backdrops of all the UK's festivals - nestled at the foot of the mountains in Wales' Brecon Beacons National Park.

Organisers say they are "very confident" this year's event can go ahead, although the Welsh government's plan for emerging from lockdown is more cautious than the English equivalent. Information about tickets and the line-up "will be landing in the next couple of months".

Isle Of Wight Festival - RESCHEDULED

When: 16-19 September

Where: Seaclose Park, Newport

Who: Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, David Guetta and Duran Duran

Originally scheduled for June, the Isle of Wight festival has been pushed back by three months. Organisers announced the "quartet of iconic names" taking the main stage and stressed the importance of being a Covid-safe event. "Over the coming months we'll be watching and learning from the events taking place before us and, of course, liaising with all the relevant authorities to make sure everyone - audience, artists, staff, the community - is kept safe," they added.

Kendal Calling - UNDECIDED

When: 29 July-1 August

Where: Lowther Deer Park, Cumbria

Who: The Streets, Supergrass, Stereophonics, Dizzee Rascal

One of the UK's most picturesque festivals, Kendal Calling will celebrate its 15th anniversary this summer.

Writing on the site's Facebook page, organisers said they were "lucky that our on-site preparations don't begin for some time, unlike some of our much bigger friends in the festival world", meaning they could be more nimble in reacting to Covid-19 restrictions.

Following the government's decision to delay the easing of lockdown restrictions, they have asked ticket-holders to "bear with us over the next few days" as they take time to "properly and thoroughly understand the guidance".

"Rest assured, we will let you know how the announcement impacts Kendal Calling as soon as we possibly can."

Latitude - HOPEFUL

Friday night will be headlined by Mercury Prize winners Wolf Alice

When: 22-25 July

Where: Henham Park, Suffolk

Who: Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club, Wolf Alice (pictured), Chemical Brothers

"Whilst the lifting of the final restrictions is delayed, we don't think it means the end of our hopes for Latitude this year," said Latitude organisers after the government's announcement on 14 June.

"If you'll allow us just a little more time, we're going to spend the next few days looking at the information and speaking to the relevant government departments to work out what it means for the festival. Rest assured, as soon as we know for definite if we can or can't go ahead, we will tell you. We expect that will be by the end of this week."

Previously, the family-friendly festival had been confident of going ahead - thanks to a relatively small audience (40,000) and negative Covid tests a requirement of entry.

The line-up had changed considerably since it was first announced, with Swedish headliners First Aid Kit no longer able to attend, and Lewis Capaldi cancelling all upcoming shows. However, Bastille remain in place as Sunday night headliners, with Wolf Alice and Chemical Brothers also on the bill.

Lovebox - MIA

Focusing on dance, hip-hop and R&B, London's Lovebox festival was set to expand in 2020 with a new stage, and headline performances by Disclosure; Khalid; Robyn; and Tyler, The Creator.

Until recently, the festival's website still carried a banner reading "see you in 2021" but the message was updated in May to the more generic, "Lovebox will return".

Love Supreme - POSTPONED

When: 2-4 July

Where: Glynde Place, East Sussex

Who: TLC, The Isley Brothers, Sister Sledge

The team at the Love Supreme Jazz Festival say they are "devastated" not to be able to go ahead in 2021, despite "exploring all avenues" to make the festival happen.

"We simply would not be able to deliver a Love Supreme that lives up to our own and your expectations," they added.

Tickets will automatically transfer to next year; but refunds will also be available.

Lytham Festival - POSTPONED

When: 2022

Where: Lytham Green, Lytham St Annes

Who: Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie

Organisers announced they were postponing from 2021 having "explored the possibility of moving the festival later in the year", which they found was not going to be possible. "We are now in the process of making some big plans for a triumphant return next year," they added.

Neighbourhood Weekender - ON

When: 3-5 September

Where: Victoria Park, Warrington

Who: James, Sam Fender, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott

Warrington's Neighbourhood Weekender attracted some controversy when Ian Brown pulled out of a headline slot, claiming the event was demanding Covid-19 vaccination as a condition of entry.

The event neither confirmed nor denied the claim, simply saying they would "comply with the conditions outlined by the government" when the event takes place in September (having been moved from its original date in May).

Brown was swiftly replaced by Mancunian indie band James. Fans who cannot make the rescheduled dates can apply for a refund.

Noisily Festival - OFF

When: 8-12 July

Where: Coney Woods, Leicestershire

Who: Atlantik, Ipcress, Luis M

An underground music festival, Noisily takes place deep in the heart of the Coney Woods - about 15 minutes from Market Harborough. Organisers had initially made a Covid guarantee - saying dates will be rescheduled if government advice changes, and anyone who can't attend rescheduled dates will receive a "100% refund at face value (minus booking fees)".

But after the government's announcement on 14 June, they had to backtrack on those plans.

"Today's announcement was the one that we dreaded," they wrote in a statement. "The wood and fields in which Noisily takes place are part of a working farm, meaning there is no scope to delay until later in the summer".

Describing the loss as "devastating", organisers promised the festival would return "stronger than ever" in 2022.

Notting Hill Carnival - UNDECIDED

Notting Hill Carnival 2019

Last year, the Notting Hill Carnival was cancelled for the first time in its history. Organisers are hoping it can be resurrected for its 55th anniversary in 2021, but they are proceeding with caution for the time being.

"We will continue to plan for business as usual, and for every possible eventuality," they said in a statement. "However, due to the uncertainty we are all facing as a nation, our board will not be making a decision until closer to the summer."

A decision is expected on 16 June.

Nozstock: The Hidden Valley - POSTPONED

When: 22-25 July

Where: Rowden Paddocks, Herefordshire

Who: Sister Sledge, Bill Bailey, Utah Saints

What started as a humble barbecue for family and friends in 1998 has turned into a fully-fledged festival with 11 stages and some of the biggest acts in the world dropping into Pete and Ella Nosworthy's farm in Herefordshire.

Although they initially hoped to proceed with this year's event, they were forced to pull the plug.

In a statement, Ella said the financial consequences of pressing ahead "could affect Nozstock's future and we simply cannot take that risk".

"We are all devastated," she added. "The support from loyal Nozstockers combined with selling out so quickly gave some hope for this year which makes this postponement even harder."

One in the Woods - ON / POSTPONED

When: 21-22 August

Where: Orrell Hill Wood, Liverpool

Who: Sub Focus, Jeff Mills, Friction

A brand new festival for 10,000 people in the "enchanted realm" of Hightown, near Liverpool, One In The Woods focuses on dance, techno and drum and bass.

Originally scheduled for 17-18 July, organisers swiftly booked new dates for August as soon as the government delayed the end of lockdown restrictions.

Parklife - ON

When: 11-12 September

Where: Heaton Park, Manchester

Who: Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, DaBaby, Skepta

Another festival that's shifted from June to September to minimise the chance of cancellation, Parklife says it is confident it'll be able to host 80,000 fans at Heaton Park this autumn.

"We're not considering operating with social distancing - I personally don't like these socially distanced events," organiser Sacha Lord told the NME. "I think to go to a proper gig or a proper rave you need to be shoulder-to-shoulder in a hot sweaty environment. You cannot create that atmosphere at a socially distanced event."

The event's line-up is due to be announced on 23 March.

Proms - ON

When: 30 July - 11 September

Where: The Royal Albert Hall, BBC Radio 3, BBC TV and online

Who: TBC

Last year, the BBC Proms managed to stage two weeks of socially-distanced concerts in an audience-free Royal Albert Hall. This year, as the venue celebrates its 150th birthday, organisers will welcome back Prommers - although social distancing may still be in force.

Highlights of the season include a family concert featuring all seven of the talented Kanneh-Mason siblings; and a season dedicated to Stravinsky, on the 50th anniversary of his death.

Reading & Leeds - ON

When: 27- 29 August

Where: Little John's Farm, Reading; Bramham Park, Leeds

Who: Stormzy, Post Malone, Liam Gallagher, Queens Of The Stone Age

"The acts are desperate to play, the kids are desperate to come," Reading & Leeds organiser Melvin Benn told BBC News last month.

The dual-site festival is due to take place on August bank holiday, by which stage most adults will have had their first Covid-19 vaccination, and many will have had their second shot. Benn said that, on that front, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had "got it right".

"I applaud him for that, and I am going to hold his feet to the fire on it. And I think there's going to be 200,000 young people holding his feet to the fire on that position as well."

Rewind Festival - ON (ENGLAND) / OFF (SCOTLAND)

Keren and Sara have kept the band going as a duo since 1992

When: Throughout August

Where: Scone Palace, Perth; Capesthorne Hall, Macclesfield; Temple Island Meadows, Henley-On-Thames

Who: Jimmy Somerville, Wet Wet Wet, Billy Ocean, Soul II Soul, Bananarama (pictured)

After cancelling in 2020, Rewind said it had started "planning with confidence" for 2021 after the UK government revealed its four-step process for emerging from lockdown. Organisers of the 80s throwback festival even joked they'd formed their own SAGE committee - comprised of Sad Aged Gits from the Eighties.

The Perth leg of the festival was cancelled in April, based on guidance from the Scottish Parliament, but the two English concerts will go ahead as planned.

Slam Dunk - ON

When: 4-5 September

Where: Temple Newsam and Hatfield Park, Leeds

Who: Sum 41, Don Broco, While She Sleeps

Usually kicking off the summer festival season, Slam Dunk Festival organisers have made the decision to push back their event from its usual May bank holiday weekend.

"We feel the guidance now is clear enough to know the event will happen in September," says festival director Ben Ray.

Solfest - ON

When: 27-29 August

Where: Solway Coast, Cumbria

Who: Maximo Park, Razorlight, Basement Jaxx, Echo & The Bunnymen

One of about 25 music festivals to receive funds from the government's Cultural Recovery Fun, Solfest will return to the Cumbrian coastline over August bank holiday weekend "with no social distancing measures in place".

"We are also fortunate enough to have an additional nine weeks after the official end of social distancing measures to survive any short lockdown extensions," said organisers, before Boris Johnson announced just such an extension. If the worst comes to the worst, tickets will carry over to next year.

Splendour in Nottingham - UNDECIDED

When: 24 July

Where: Wollaton Park, Nottingham

Who: Richard Ashcroft, Supergrass, Rick Astley

"Following the latest government announcement that lockdown restrictions won't be lifted entirely on 21 June, we're looking into what this means for Splendour 2021," said organisers on 14 June.

"We know you'll have lots of questions, please bear with us whilst we figure out the finer details. A full statement will be coming shortly."

If the one-day, family-friendly festival takes place, it will include The Vamps, Belinda Carlisle and Becky Hill.

Standon Calling - HOPEFUL

When: 22-25 July

Where: Standon, Hertfordshire

Who: Bastille, Hot Chip, Primal Scream

Celebrating its 16th year, the independent festival announced its line-up on 4 March, with organisers reassuring ticket-holders they were taking adequate precautions to keep crowds safe post-lockdown.

The government's decision to extend restrictions to 19 July means the event could still go ahead. "We are working with our suppliers, staff and artists to understand how this delay may affect the festival," said a statement on the festival's website.

"We are still continuing to plan the 2021 festival and we will be in touch with further information shortly. In the meantime, we thank you all for your ongoing support and patience."

Sundown - ON

When: 3-5 September

Where: Norfolk Showground, Norwich

Who: Loyle Carner, Sean Paul, Becky Hill, Fredo

Coming at the tail end of festival season, Norfolk's "bass and pop" festival looks more hopeful than most - and has already sold out. "Here's to a summer together," organisers declared last month.

Tramlines - HOPEFUL

When: 23-25 July

Where: Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

Who: The Streets. Royal Blood, Richard Ashcroft

Taking place less than a mile from Sheffield's city centre, Tramlines has transcended its roots as a free event to become one of the biggest festivals in the north east.

The team are currently looking at the lockdown extension, to see what impact it has on the event.

"Please bear in mind that we will be receiving and processing any information from the government at the same time as you," they said in a statement.

"Our team will need a few days to digest the guidance to see how it affects our plans. Rest assured, we will let you know how the announcement impacts this year's event as soon as we possibly can."⁣

TRNSMT - RESCHEDULED

Ian Brown

When: 10-12 September

Where: Glasgow Green, Glasgow

Who: Courteeners, Ian Brown (pictured), Sam Fender, Liam Gallagher, Primal Scream, KSI, The Chemical Brothers, Snow Patrol

Originally scheduled for July, the Scottish festival was pushed back to September in late March. Festival boss Geoff Ellis explained the date change was down to "a combination of the timetable to exit lockdown and the preparation time needed to put on an event of TRNSMT's scale".

But he was optimistic, saying the delay "gives us the opportunity to put on the best festival we can for our fans after such a long time without any live music", and added: "We will, of course, work with all relevant authorities to ensure we follow any guidelines that may be in place in September."

Truck Festival - HOPEFUL

When: 23-25 July

Where: Hill Farm, Oxfordshire

Who: Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks, Royal Blood, Pale Waves

"The Godfather of the small festival scene," Oxford's Truck festival sold out before the line-up had even been announced.

As one of the first festivals to take place after lockdown restrictions ease on 19 July, organisers say they are "still busy behind the scenes preparing to welcome you all for that much needed boogie at Hill Farm".

If the event cannot go ahead, ticket-holders will be offered a refund, or the chance to roll over their tickets to 2022.

Victorious Festival - ON

When: 27-29 August

Where: Southsea, Portsmouth

Who: Madness, The Streets, Royal Blood

Once described as "the best thing to come out of Southsea since Peter Sellers", the Victorious Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2021.

Most of the bands who were due to play in 2020 are back on the bill this year, with Craig David, Supergrass and Rag 'N' Bone Man joining the headliners.

"This year's line-up is my personal favourite," says organiser Andy Marsh. "We believe there really is something for everyone to enjoy this Summer and we can't wait to welcome you all!"

Wireless Festival - RESCHEDULED

When: 10-12 September

Where: Crystal Palace Park, London

Who: Future, Skepta, Migos, AJ Tracey

Wireless, which started out as a nuts-and-bolts indie rock festival in 2005 has, in recent years, transformed into the UK's biggest showcase for hip-hop and grime. The line-up for 2020's cancelled event included A$AP Rocky, Skepta, Da Baby, AJ Tracey and D-Block Europe.

This year's event has been moved back by two months, with organisers saying "early July was too much of a worry for us in the government's timing out of lockdown". The new dates mean the festival has had to move out of its home in Finsbury Park to a new venue.

Womad - ON

When: 22-25 July

Where: Charlton Park, Malmesbury, Wiltshire

Who: Anoushka Shankar, Jordan Rakei, Nitin Sawhney

The team behind the internationally-renowned world music festival promised they would "make it happen this year" despite "inevitable changes" in line with government policy.

"What is in no doubt is that Womad 2021 will be, as always, a glorious celebration of the global community, its music, arts, culture, and food," they added.

They have yet to respond to the delay in easing lockdown restrictions.

Y Not Festival - HOPEFUL

When: 30 July -1 August

Where: Pikehall, Derbyshire

Who: Stereophonics, Bombay Bicycle Club, Blossoms

Organisers of the 15,000-capacity festival say they've secured their "biggest line-up yet" with acts like Manic Street Preachers, Jade Bird, Kelis and Sigala joining the headliners.

"One of the upsides of this unique year is the sheer amount of UK artists that will be showcased by festivals and Y Not Festival is no exception," said founder Jason Oakley. "Thank you for sticking with us and we can't wait to see you all there."

After the government's announcement on 14 June, organisers said they were "gritting our teeth and making preparations for any given scenario".

"We'd like to stress that the health and safety of our customers and staff always comes first. Should we have to cancel, there will be a chance to roll over your tickets to Y Not Festival 2022, and a chance to claim a full refund for those who need it. Thanks for sticking with us through thick and thin."

All information was correct at the time of writing. Advice on public gatherings and Covid-related safety guidelines may change, and could affect the prospects of many events.

