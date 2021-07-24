Festivalgoers enjoy first Saturday since ‘freedom day’ at Latitude and Tramlines

Music fans have been enjoying the first weekend since coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England at Latitude Festival, Tramlines and Standon Calling.

Saturday headliners at Latitude Festival, which is taking place at Henham Park estate near the Suffolk coast, are The Chemical Brothers, while Rudimental and Supergrass will also play.

(Jacob King/PA)

Around 40,000 people have attended the event, which is part of the Government’s Events Research Programme.

Festivalgoers were pictured enjoying the music after the heatwave came to an end.

Tramlines festival is also continuing in Sheffield on Saturday.

Saturday at Tramlines is well under way 😍 pic.twitter.com/nbsVpNKW35 — Tramlines Festival (@tramlines) July 24, 2021

Royal Blood, Mahalia and Little Simz are among the acts taking to the stage on the second day of the festival.

Standon Calling will see Hot Chip, Sister Sledge and Akala perform on Saturday.

The full capacity event is taking place with around 15,000 people in attendance in Hertfordshire.