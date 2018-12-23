Festival Watch: Long countdown on for Ireland’s Cheltenham favourites

After the Christmas racing schedule, the build-up to March’s Cheltenham Festival will gather momentum

There are almost as many days to go until Cheltenham as there are until Brexit. And both perplexing conundrums seem to require the wisdom of Solomon and the patience of a saint to solve, writes James Toney.

Indeed the more you sweat over the details, the more you see questions rather than answers, with table-thumping arguments guaranteed all the way to the final deadline — and that’s especially true if your idea of Party Politics is the winner of 1992 Grand National.

However, once we get one annual festival beginning with ‘c’ out of the way, all roads will lead to Prestbury Park, with its glorious trimmings.

The countdown to Cheltenham Eve is now firmly into double digits and the weeks ahead will disappear quicker than that festive tin of Quality Street.

However, history tells us that whatever we think today, could make us fools tomorrow. If all you want for Christmas is an ante-post banker, there’s a good chance Santa will get stuck in the chimney.

Last year Irish-trained horses dominated like never before, winning 17 of the 28 races, with Gordon Elliott taking top trainer honours again with eight winners — equalling Willie Mullins record from three years previously.

Indeed come March it’ll have been seven years since a British-based handler last claimed the leading trainer title, Nicky Henderson winning in 2012.

And while Irish trained horses currently front the ante-post markets in 16 of the Festival’s races, the Master of Seven Barrows boasts more fancies than anyone else — seven in total, including Buveur D’air and Altior, whose defences of the Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase sees them installed as the meeting’s shortest-priced bankers.

Bryan Cooper wins the Mares’ Hurdle on Apple’s Jade at the 2017 Cheltenham Festival

Elliott and Mullins aren’t far behind though, with six and four of the market leaders respectively, while Noel Meade, Charles Byrnes, Patrick Kelly and Enda Bolger all currently top one of the markets to fly the flag for Ireland’s raiding parties – proving there is strength in depth outside Gigginstown and Closutton.

Mullins made the Supreme Novices’, the Festival’s eagerly-anticipated opener, his own with the likes of Champagne Fever, Vautour and Douvan and could have a real live one again in Annamix, who we’ll finally get a glimpse at in a maiden hurdle at Limerick on December 28th.

Mind you the Rich Ricci-owned horse was the long-time favourite for 2018’s race until missing the season with a pelvis injury – underlining the dangers of nailing your colours to the mast too early.

Every year there seems to be a mad scramble to find the horse from the Mullins yard that will be the talk of Cheltenham and French import Annamix has accounted for eight times more ante-post bets than the next horse in the field.

But the shortest priced Irish horse will race later on the Festival’s opening day – with Elliott’s Apples Jade fully expected to run in the Mares’ Hurdle, despite those pushing for connections to aim her at the more prestigious Stayers’ Hurdle instead.

Third in the race this year, having been sent off an odds-on favourite following her win 12 months previously, Elliott was as effusive as he gets after watching her 20 length win at Fairyhouse this month, the 12th victory of her career.

The Gold Cup market traditionally shifts after Boxing Day’s King George VI Chase at Kempton but the decision of Kelly not to pay the £10,000 needed to supplement current market leader Presenting Percy means they’ll probably be less fluctuation than normal.

Instead the horse – a brilliant winner of the RSA Chase at the 2018 Festival – will lead the field for the Savills Chase at Leopardstown, where current Ryanair Chase favourite, Elliott’s Road to Respect, is also looking to defend the race he won 12 months ago.

Of course, favourite status means little at the Festival, let alone topping the market with less than three months to go.

Only 28% of those fronting the betting returned triumphant to the winners’ enclosure this year, whilst in the five years prior to that, the favourites’ strike rate was just 21%.

Statistics show the first day is traditionally the one the bookies fear most and – judging by the 2019 markets – nothing is likely to change this time around, with Mullins and Elliott all ready to fire their biggest shots.

So watch this space – and expect the unexpected.

Current market leaders for 2019 Cheltenham Festival

Tuesday: Supreme Nov – Annamix (Willie Mullins), Arkle Chase – Kalashnikov – (Amy Murphy), Ultima Handicap Chase – Singlefarmpayment (Tom George), Champion Hurdle – Buveur D’air (Nicky Henderson), Mares’ Hurdle – Apples Jade (Gordon Elliott), National Hunt Chase – Cracking Smart (Elliott), Close Brothers Novices Handicap Chase – De Name Escapes Me (Noel Meade)

Wednesday: Ballymore Novices – Champ (Henderson), RSA Chase – Santini (Henderson), Champion Chase – Altior (Henderson), Coral Cup – Shanning (Mullins), Cross Country Chase – Tiger Roll (Elliott), Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – Quel Destin (Paul Nicholls), Champion Bumper – Envoi Allen (Elliott)

Thursday: JLT Novice Chase – Mengli Khan (Elliott), Pertemps Final – A Great View (Denis Cullen), Ryanair Chase – Road to Respect (Meade), Stayers Hurdle – Penhill (Mullins), Brown Advisory and Merribelle Stable Plate – Cepage (Venetia Williams), Kim Muir Challenge Cup – Squouateur (Elliott), Mares’ Novices Hurdle – Epatante (Henderson)

Friday: Triumph Hurdle – Adjali (Henderson), County Hurdle – Off you go (Charles Byrnes), Albert Bartlett – Rockpoint (Tizzard), Gold Cup – Presenting Percy (Patrick Kelly), Foxhunters – Gilgamboa (Enda Bolger), Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys – Shanning (Mullins), Grand Annual – Claimantakinforgan (Henderson)