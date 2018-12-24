Festival Watch: Cheltenham pointers aplenty in festive racing action

Davy Russell celebrates with owner Philip Reynolds after riding Presenting Percy to victory in the RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival

All Patrick Kelly wanted for Christmas was rain – and he’s got his festive wish, writes James Toney

The trainer of Cheltenham Gold Cup favourite Presenting Percy pulled his charge out of his planned seasonal reappearance at Punchestown because of the dry conditions.

But he’ll have just the ground he wants when he takes on rivals in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

Kelly had toyed with taking on his main rivals for March’s showpiece at the King George VI Chase at Kempton but elected against stumping up the £10,000 supplement fee, meaning a showdown with Native River and Might Bite will just have to wait for spring.

Kelly knows he may never get a better chance to win jump racing’s greatest prize, after Presenting Percy banked his second Festival win earlier this year, turning the RSA Chase into a procession under an emotional Davy Russell.

Russell rightly claimed Kelly, training out his operation in Galway, doesn’t get the recognition he deserves, overshadowed by the winning machine operations of Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott.

His tactics with his stable star raised eyebrows last season, twice taking him out of novice company in a bid to toughen him up. However, it would take a brave person to argue this time around. So much for the logic that Cheltenham is now no place for small yards.

“He looks a million dollars,” said owner Phillip Reynolds. “He’s been begging for a run since the end of August but we had to wait for the rain and we’re so excited to see him again.”

Impressive JNwine Champion Chase winner Road To Respect, who currently leads the market for Cheltenham’s Ryanair Chase, is expected to provide the main challenge this Friday.

Noel Meade’s hope has been progressing steadily – winning comfortably on his reappearance at Down Royal – and will bid to repeat his heroics in last year’s contest, a performance that earned him a Gold Cup entry, where he eventually finished fourth.

The last horse to win the Savills Chase and the Gold Cup in the same season was Best Mate, whose trainer Henrietta Knight took that route before her charge’s third victory at Cheltenham in 2004.

Mind you the idea that the big-money Christmas chases either side of the Irish Sea tell you all you need to know about Cheltenham is far from true – the last to follow up a King George success at Prestbury Park was Long Run in 2011 and Kauto Star almost a decade ago.

Might Bite looked somewhat hesitant when trailing home last of five in the Betfair Chase at Haydock but Nicky Henderson reports he has schooled well since, with Swedish horse whisperer Yogi Breisner a regular at Seven Barrows in recent weeks.

“He just lost his own belief and lost his confidence a little bit,” said Henderson, ahead of his defence of the Boxing Day showpiece.

“We’ve got his confidence back together and he’s schooled brilliantly. He’s such a brilliant jumper, he just lost it a little on the day at Haydock.”

Colin Tizzard, whose Native River out battled Might Bite to win a famous Gold Cup in March, is also optimistic, despite finishing a four lengths second to Bristol De Mai at the Betfair Chase – a defeat he’ll be itching to overturn.

Last year’s Gold Cup winning trainer also saddles Thistlecrack while the smaller yards are represented by the 2015 Gold Cup winner Coneygree, last year’s runner-up Double Shuffle, Waiting Patiently and Tea For Two.

The sole Irish entry left in the race is Gordon Elliott’s Shattered Love while Paul Nicholls is looking for a tenth winner in the race with Politologue and Clan Des Obeaux, the former who he even compared to five-time race winner Kauto Star.

He said: “Kauto Star had the same sort of profile, running in Haldon Gold Cups and running over two and a half. Kauto Star ended up getting three miles and I’m hoping Politologue will as well.

Meanwhile, as Mullins picks his way through punters this Christmas, politely pausing for a handshake or the occasional selfie, there are two questions he is asked the most.

Faugheen? Annamix? Annamix? Faugheen? The exchanges have a familiar pattern, with a well-honed familiar response.

Faugheen’s run at Leopardstown this Christmas will certainly be closely watched. The ten-year old, a two-time Festival winner, hasn’t lost any fans despite a defeat on his seasonal reappearance at the hands of stable mate Sharjah.

However, a return to three miles in the Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle will tell us much about how the season ahead could go.

But which horse will show? The one that beat Stayers’ Hurdle winner Penhill by 13 lengths at the Punchestown Festival or the Faugheen that finished a distant sixth in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Gordon Elliott’s Apples Jade, who leads the ante-post market for Cheltenham’s Mares’ Hurdle, will likely be sent off favourite ahead of Jessica Harrington’s Supasundae – who she beat by 20 lengths in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse earlier this month.

“Horses like her are what the public want to see and I’m lucky enough to be training her,” said Elliott. “She loves a fight and is something else. I’d say she will follow a similar campaign to last year.”

Unknown French import Annamix was favourite for this year’s Supreme Novices’ until a pelvis injury ruled him out for the season.

The Rich-Ricci owned horse tops the ante-post lists again for next year and Mullins was hoping for an early season run before targeting the novice hurdle at Naas in early January.

However, he now holds an entry for a maiden hurdle at Limerick on December 28th, where the ground would certainly suit.

“I need to get him out. He was doing great work last year and is doing good work again this year. He got injured last year,” said Mullins.

“I was hoping we’d have a race under his belt now but I’ve been delighted how he’s been, but he needs a good dig in the ground.”