The Festival of Lights illuminates the Berlin skies

The German capital of Berlin has been transformed into one of the largest open air art galleries in the world as it hosts the 17th Festival of Lights display. AP

The festival, which will continue till 12 September, will see over 70 locations and buildings -- including the Brandenburg Gate, the Berlin TV Tower, and the Cathedral -- be transformed into works of art. AFP

The festival's motto this year is "Creating tomorrow" with sponsors pledging to a cleaner environmentally friendly future. Many projections and installations featured themes such as sustainability and CO2 neutrality. AP

Despite the Coronavirus pandemic, the festival will go on. However, the festival's organisers have asked everyone to keep their distance and to wear masks. AFP

The Festival of Lights is under the patronage of the governing mayor Michael MÃ¼ller. AFP

Berlin's Festival of Lights has has been taking place since 2005. According to organisers, the building will be illuminated each day from 8:21 pm until midnight, though some projections are of shorter duration and may be displayed only once. AP

The festival, which features many international artists, is expected to bring in a record number of crowds. In 2017, a whopping 2.3 million visitors had attended the event. AFP

The event, a registered trademark and directed by Birgit Zander of Zander & Partner, has no entry fee and allows visitors to bring in their own food and drink and make it a party. AFP

