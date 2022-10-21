Festi: Publication of 2022 Q3 results 26 October 2022

Festi hf.

Festi will publish the 2022 Q3 results on Wednedsday 26 October 2022 after closing of markets.

An investor presentation will be held on Thursday 27 October at Dalvegur 10 -14, Kópavogur, at the company´s headquarters at 8:30.

Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi and Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi will present the results and answer questions.

The presentation material will be available on line after the meeting on the company‘s website: www.festi.is/fjarfestatengsl



