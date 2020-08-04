Festi hf.: Publication of Q2 2020 results on Thursday 6 August 2020

Festi will publish the Q2 2020 results on Thursday 6 August 2020 after the closure of markets.



A presentation meeting will be held on Friday 7 August 2020 at Dalvegur 10-14, Kópavogur, the company´s headquarters.

Eggert Kristófersson CEO of Festi will present the results and answer questions.

The meeting will begin at 08:30 local time. Refreshments will be available from 08:00.

The presentation and related material will be accessible on Festi‘s website following the online presentation, see www.festi.is/fjarfestatengsl







