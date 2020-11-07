Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 45

In week 45 Festi purchased in total 750.000 own shares for total amount of 114.093.750 ISK as follows:
|Purchased
|Purchase
|Own shares total
|Week
|Date
|Time
|shares
|Share price
|price
|at end of day
|45
|2.11.2020
|10:51:11
|150.000
|152,25
|22.837.500 kr
|8.695.407
|45
|3.11.2020
|09:52:21
|150.000
|153,50
|23.025.000 kr
|8.845.407
|45
|4.11.2020
|09:43:21
|75.000
|154,00
|11.550.000 kr
|8.920.407
|45
|4.11.2020
|10:52:12
|75.000
|154,25
|11.568.750 kr
|8.995.407
|45
|5.11.2020
|11:42:32
|150.000
|150,75
|22.612.500 kr
|9.145.407
|45
|6.11.2020
|10:27:53
|150.000
|150,00
|22.500.000 kr
|9.295.407
|750.000
|114.093.750 kr
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1.2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407 own shares or 1.70% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 3.650.000 own shares for 551.256.250 ISK and holds today 9.295.407 own shares or 2.79% of issued shares.
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).