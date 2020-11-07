Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 45

In week 45 Festi purchased in total 750.000 own shares for total amount of 114.093.750 ISK as follows:

Purchased Purchase Own shares total Week Date Time shares Share price price at end of day 45 2.11.2020 10:51:11 150.000 152,25 22.837.500 kr 8.695.407 45 3.11.2020 09:52:21 150.000 153,50 23.025.000 kr 8.845.407 45 4.11.2020 09:43:21 75.000 154,00 11.550.000 kr 8.920.407 45 4.11.2020 10:52:12 75.000 154,25 11.568.750 kr 8.995.407 45 5.11.2020 11:42:32 150.000 150,75 22.612.500 kr 9.145.407 45 6.11.2020 10:27:53 150.000 150,00 22.500.000 kr 9.295.407 750.000 114.093.750 kr

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1.2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407 own shares or 1.70% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 3.650.000 own shares for 551.256.250 ISK and holds today 9.295.407 own shares or 2.79% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).












