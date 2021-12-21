Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 50
In week 50 Festi purchased in total 605,000 own shares for total amount of 134,445,000 ISK as follows:
Week
Date
Time
Purchased shares
Price
Purchase price
Total shares bought
50
14.12.2021
09:35:47
135.000
224,000
30.240.000
135.000
50
14.12.2021
11:26:10
65.000
222,000
14.430.000
200.000
50
15.12.2021
10:23:50
135.000
221,000
29.835.000
335.000
50
16.12.2021
10:08:55
100.000
222,000
22.200.000
435.000
50
16.12.2021
15:25:42
35.000
222,000
7.770.000
470.000
50
17.12.2021
09:44:14
135.000
222,000
29.970.000
605.000
605.000
134.445.000
605.000
Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 605,000 own shares for 134,445,000 ISK and holds today 6,605,000 own shares or 2.04% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).