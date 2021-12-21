Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 50

In week 50 Festi purchased in total 605,000 own shares for total amount of 134,445,000 ISK as follows:

Week

Date

Time

Purchased shares

Price

Purchase price

Total shares bought

50

14.12.2021

09:35:47

135.000

224,000

30.240.000

135.000

50

14.12.2021

11:26:10

65.000

222,000

14.430.000

200.000

50

15.12.2021

10:23:50

135.000

221,000

29.835.000

335.000

50

16.12.2021

10:08:55

100.000

222,000

22.200.000

435.000

50

16.12.2021

15:25:42

35.000

222,000

7.770.000

470.000

50

17.12.2021

09:44:14

135.000

222,000

29.970.000

605.000

605.000

134.445.000

605.000


Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 605,000 own shares for 134,445,000 ISK and holds today 6,605,000 own shares or 2.04% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).



