Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 31

Festi hf.

In week 31 2022 Festi purchased in total 415,000 own shares for total amount of 92,070,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 31 02/08/2022 13.19.22 90.000 223 20.070.000 3.415.000 774.895.000 31 03/08/2022 13.14.47 75.000 222 16.650.000 3.490.000 791.545.000 31 08/04/2022 15.11.13 100.000 222 22.200.000 3.590.000 813.745.000 31 08/05/2022 13.16.02 75.000 221 16.575.000 3.665.000 830.320.000 31 08/05/2022 14.42.06 75.000 221 16.575.000 3.740.000 846.895.000 415.000 92.070.000

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 3,740,000 own shares for 846,895,000 ISK and holds today 3,740,000 own shares or 1.20% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.

