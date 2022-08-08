Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 31
In week 31 2022 Festi purchased in total 415,000 own shares for total amount of 92,070,000 ISK as follows:
Week
Date
Time
Purchased shares
Price
Purchase price
Total shares bought
Total puchase price
31
02/08/2022
13.19.22
90.000
223
20.070.000
3.415.000
774.895.000
31
03/08/2022
13.14.47
75.000
222
16.650.000
3.490.000
791.545.000
31
08/04/2022
15.11.13
100.000
222
22.200.000
3.590.000
813.745.000
31
08/05/2022
13.16.02
75.000
221
16.575.000
3.665.000
830.320.000
31
08/05/2022
14.42.06
75.000
221
16.575.000
3.740.000
846.895.000
415.000
92.070.000
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 3,740,000 own shares for 846,895,000 ISK and holds today 3,740,000 own shares or 1.20% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).