Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 28
In week 28 2022 Festi purchased in total 250,000 own shares for total amount of 53,050,000 ISK as follows:
Week
Date
Time
Purchased shares
Price
Purchase price
Total shares bought
Total puchase price
28
4.7.2022
13:45:07
75.000
207
15.525.000
1.000.000
210.350.000
28
4.7.2022
14:31:14
75.000
207
15.525.000
1.075.000
225.875.000
28
8.7.2022
15:12:34
100.000
220
22.000.000
1.175.000
247.875.000
250.000
53.050.000
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 1,175,000 own shares for 247,875,000 ISK and holds today 1,175,000 own shares or 0.38% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).