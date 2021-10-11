Festi: Buy-back programme week 40

Festi hf.
In week 40, Festi purchased in total 996,173 own shares for total amount of 212,188,676 ISK as follows:

Week

Date

Time

Purchased shares

Price

Purchase price

40

4.10.2021

10:27:11

100.000

216,000

21.600.000

40

4.10.2021

13:09:50

150.000

215,000

32.250.000

40

5.10.2021

10:33:21

100.000

214,000

21.400.000

40

5.10.2021

14:04:45

150.000

214,000

32.100.000

40

6.10.2021

13:49:52

150.000

211,000

31.650.000

40

7.10.2021

10:44:49

100.000

210,000

21.000.000

40

7.10.2021

15:02:38

150.000

212,000

31.800.000

40

8.10.2021

15:12:49

96.173

212,000

20.388.676

996.173

212.188.676


This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 September 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.08% of the issued shares, with the cap of 750 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,500,000 own shares or 0.77% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 3,056,311 own shares for 638,387,679 ISK and holds today 5,556,311 own shares or 1,72% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


