Festi: Buy-back programme week 40

In week 40, Festi purchased in total 996,173 own shares for total amount of 212,188,676 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price 40 4.10.2021 10:27:11 100.000 216,000 21.600.000 40 4.10.2021 13:09:50 150.000 215,000 32.250.000 40 5.10.2021 10:33:21 100.000 214,000 21.400.000 40 5.10.2021 14:04:45 150.000 214,000 32.100.000 40 6.10.2021 13:49:52 150.000 211,000 31.650.000 40 7.10.2021 10:44:49 100.000 210,000 21.000.000 40 7.10.2021 15:02:38 150.000 212,000 31.800.000 40 8.10.2021 15:12:49 96.173 212,000 20.388.676 996.173 212.188.676





This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 September 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.08% of the issued shares, with the cap of 750 million ISK purchase price.



Before the purchase Festi held 2,500,000 own shares or 0.77% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 3,056,311 own shares for 638,387,679 ISK and holds today 5,556,311 own shares or 1,72% of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).



