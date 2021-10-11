Festi: Buy-back programme week 40
In week 40, Festi purchased in total 996,173 own shares for total amount of 212,188,676 ISK as follows:
Week
Date
Time
Purchased shares
Price
Purchase price
40
4.10.2021
10:27:11
100.000
216,000
21.600.000
40
4.10.2021
13:09:50
150.000
215,000
32.250.000
40
5.10.2021
10:33:21
100.000
214,000
21.400.000
40
5.10.2021
14:04:45
150.000
214,000
32.100.000
40
6.10.2021
13:49:52
150.000
211,000
31.650.000
40
7.10.2021
10:44:49
100.000
210,000
21.000.000
40
7.10.2021
15:02:38
150.000
212,000
31.800.000
40
8.10.2021
15:12:49
96.173
212,000
20.388.676
996.173
212.188.676
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 September 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.08% of the issued shares, with the cap of 750 million ISK purchase price.
Before the purchase Festi held 2,500,000 own shares or 0.77% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 3,056,311 own shares for 638,387,679 ISK and holds today 5,556,311 own shares or 1,72% of issued shares.
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).