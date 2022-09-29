Fertilizer Additives Industry to Gain 35% Market Share from Anticaking Agents | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

In 2022, the U.S. fertilizer additives market is anticipated to witness for 2.6% year-on-year growth and is expected to reach a value of US$ 315.3 Million by the end of 2032. Thus, France is expected to hold a market share of 45% for fertilizer additives in 2032

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published study by FMI expects the global fertilizer additives industry to augment at a 4.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the said assessment period, a valuation of US$ 1,685.96 Million is expected for the market. Fertilizer additives are gaining huge traction owing to the expansion of agriculture industry across the globe. Moreover, properties of fertilizer additives that help in anticaking are making them essential.



From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced noteworthy growth, registering a value CAGR of 4% and closing at US$ 1,028.01 Million. Technological advancement in the agriculture sector is contributing to the growth of fertilizer additives. In addition, government authorities of various countries are launching initiatives that help the agriculture industry to grow. This, in turn, is increasing the use of fertilizer additives.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6818

Potash and phosphate-based fertilizers work well for yield enhancement. They not only ensure growth of crops but also provide nutrition. This, in turn, is accelerating the growth of fertilizer additives in the agriculture industry. Therefore, with government initiatives and expansion of agriculture sector the fertilizer additive market is expected to surge in the assessment period 2022-2032.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

U.S. fertilizer additives market is anticipated to witness for 2.6% year-on-year growth and is expected to reach a value of US$ 315.3 Million by the end of 2032.

France is expected to hold a market share of 45% for additive fertilizers market in 2032.

India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2032 for fertilizer additives market.

By product type, Anti-caking agent segment is expected to possess 35% market share for fertilizer additives market in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Story continues

“Growing use of fertilizer additives for crop production along with using them as anticaking agents is driving the growth of the same.” states an FMI analyst.

Market Competition

Key players in the fertilizers additive market are Clariant AG, Arkema S.A, Dorf Ketal, ArrMaz, Timac Agro USA, Michelman, inc., Hubei Forbon Technology Co Ltd, Fertibon Products Pvt Ltd, Chemipol SA, Neelam Aqua & Speciality Chem (P) Ltd

Chemipol SA, a key start-up player in the fertilizer additive market is focusing on developing fertilizer additives that help farmers to yield better crop protection. The company has undertaken research and is developing region and soil specific fertilizer additives.

Timac Agro USA, is focusing on not only offering fertilizer additives but also technology that will help in using fertilizer for better results. Thus, through the amalgamation of technology and agricultural needs, the company is developing fertilizer additives.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-6818

More Insights Available

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fertilizer additives market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Type (Anti-caking Agents, Dust Suppressors, Drying Agents, Granulation Agents, Others), by Application (N (Nitrogen), P2O5, K2O, Others), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

About the Chemicals & Materials Domain at Future Market Insights

The chemical & materials domain team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Key Segments Profiled In The Fertilizer Additives Market Industry Survey

Fertilizer Additives by Product Type:

Fertilizer Additives as Anti-caking Agents

Fertilizer Additives as Dust Suppressors

Fertilizer Additives as Drying Agents

Fertilizer Additives as Granulation Agents

Fertilizer Additives as Others





Fertilizer Additives by Application:

N (Nitrogen)

P2O5

K2O

Others

Fertilizer Additives by Region:

North America Fertilizer Additives Market

Latin America Fertilizer Additives Market

Western Europe Fertilizer Additives Market

Eastern Europe Fertilizer Additives Market

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Fertilizer Additives Market

Japan Fertilizer Additives Market

Middle East & Africa Fertilizer Additives Market





Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Parent Market Overview

3. Market Background

3.1. Macroeconomic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Global Industry Value added

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Global Market Regulations

3.6. Manufacturing Hubs

3.7. PESTLE Analysis

3.8. Market Dynamics

3.8.1. Driver

3.8.2. Restraint

3.8.3. Trends



View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fertilizer-additives-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market Size: Nitrogen fertilizers such as urea and ammonium nitrate fertilizers promote crop growth and enhance crop yield. Upon mixing with soil, nitrogen fertilizers convert to nitrate compounds, which are susceptible to denitrification or leaching



Asia Pacific Plastic Additives Market Share: Plastic additives are chemicals added in a polymer to modify its properties. The polymers used in plastics are combined with monomeric units and are not in their pure form, but are harmless.



Antimicrobial Additives Market Trends: The global antimicrobial additives market is estimated to be valued at around US$ 12,711.5 Mn in 2022



Chemical Testing Services Market Analysis: Chemical Testing Services Market by Sample Type, Testing Service, End Use & Region- Forecast 2022 – 2032

South Asia Geosynthetics Market Outlook: South Asia Geosynthetic Market by Product Type, Material, Primary Function, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com





