Fertilizer Additives Industry to Gain 35% Market Share from Anticaking Agents | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

In 2022, the U.S. fertilizer additives market is anticipated to witness for 2.6% year-on-year growth and is expected to reach a value of US$ 315.3 Million by the end of 2032. Thus, France is expected to hold a market share of 45% for fertilizer additives in 2032

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently published study by FMI expects the global fertilizer additives industry to augment at a 4.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the said assessment period, a valuation of US$ 1,685.96 Million is expected for the market. Fertilizer additives are gaining huge traction owing to the expansion of agriculture industry across the globe. Moreover, properties of fertilizer additives that help in anticaking are making them essential.

From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced noteworthy growth, registering a value CAGR of 4% and closing at US$ 1,028.01 Million. Technological advancement in the agriculture sector is contributing to the growth of fertilizer additives. In addition, government authorities of various countries are launching initiatives that help the agriculture industry to grow. This, in turn, is increasing the use of fertilizer additives.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6818

Potash and phosphate-based fertilizers work well for yield enhancement. They not only ensure growth of crops but also provide nutrition. This, in turn, is accelerating the growth of fertilizer additives in the agriculture industry. Therefore, with government initiatives and expansion of agriculture sector the fertilizer additive market is expected to surge in the assessment period 2022-2032.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • U.S. fertilizer additives market is anticipated to witness for 2.6% year-on-year growth and is expected to reach a value of US$ 315.3 Million by the end of 2032.

  • France is expected to hold a market share of 45% for additive fertilizers market in 2032.

  • India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2032 for fertilizer additives market.

  • By product type, Anti-caking agent segment is expected to possess 35% market share for fertilizer additives market in the forecast period 2022-2032.

“Growing use of fertilizer additives for crop production along with using them as anticaking agents is driving the growth of the same.” states an FMI analyst.

Market Competition

Key players in the fertilizers additive market are Clariant AG, Arkema S.A, Dorf Ketal, ArrMaz, Timac Agro USA, Michelman, inc., Hubei Forbon Technology Co Ltd, Fertibon Products Pvt Ltd, Chemipol SA, Neelam Aqua & Speciality Chem (P) Ltd

  • Chemipol SA, a key start-up player in the fertilizer additive market is focusing on developing fertilizer additives that help farmers to yield better crop protection. The company has undertaken research and is developing region and soil specific fertilizer additives.

  • Timac Agro USA, is focusing on not only offering fertilizer additives but also technology that will help in using fertilizer for better results. Thus, through the amalgamation of technology and agricultural needs, the company is developing fertilizer additives.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-6818

More Insights Available

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fertilizer additives market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Type (Anti-caking Agents, Dust Suppressors, Drying Agents, Granulation Agents, Others), by Application (N (Nitrogen), P2O5, K2O, Others), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

About the Chemicals & Materials Domain at Future Market Insights 

The chemical & materials domain team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Key Segments Profiled In The Fertilizer Additives Market Industry Survey

Fertilizer Additives by Product Type:

  • Fertilizer Additives as Anti-caking Agents

  • Fertilizer Additives as Dust Suppressors

  • Fertilizer Additives as Drying Agents

  • Fertilizer Additives as Granulation Agents

  • Fertilizer Additives as Others

Fertilizer Additives by Application:

  • N (Nitrogen)

  • P2O5

  • K2O

  • Others

Fertilizer Additives by Region:

  • North America Fertilizer Additives Market

  • Latin America Fertilizer Additives Market

  • Western Europe Fertilizer Additives Market

  • Eastern Europe Fertilizer Additives Market

  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Fertilizer Additives Market

  • Japan Fertilizer Additives Market

  • Middle East & Africa Fertilizer Additives Market

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary
    1.1. Market Overview
    1.2. Market Analysis
    1.3. Analysis and Recommendations
    1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction
    2.1. Market Taxonomy
    2.2. Market Definition
    2.3. Parent Market Overview

3. Market Background
    3.1. Macroeconomic Factors
    3.2. Opportunity Analysis
    3.3. Global Industry Value added
    3.4. Value Chain Analysis
    3.5. Global Market Regulations
    3.6. Manufacturing Hubs
    3.7. PESTLE Analysis
    3.8. Market Dynamics
        3.8.1. Driver
        3.8.2. Restraint
        3.8.3. Trends

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fertilizer-additives-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market Size: Nitrogen fertilizers such as urea and ammonium nitrate fertilizers promote crop growth and enhance crop yield. Upon mixing with soil, nitrogen fertilizers convert to nitrate compounds, which are susceptible to denitrification or leaching

Asia Pacific Plastic Additives Market Share: Plastic additives are chemicals added in a polymer to modify its properties. The polymers used in plastics are combined with monomeric units and are not in their pure form, but are harmless.

Antimicrobial Additives Market Trends: The global antimicrobial additives market is estimated to be valued at around US$ 12,711.5 Mn in 2022

Chemical Testing Services Market Analysis: Chemical Testing Services Market by Sample Type, Testing Service, End Use & Region- Forecast 2022 – 2032

South Asia Geosynthetics Market Outlook: South Asia Geosynthetic Market by Product Type, Material, Primary Function, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  


Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Thitikul beats Kang in playoff, LPGA rookie wins 2nd event

    ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017. Thitikul and the 29-year-old Kang finished the 54-hole event at the Pinnacle Country Club tied at 17-under. A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Kang was making her third tour start since June

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Oilers net shutout, goal outburst in 4-0 pre-season win over Jets

    EDMONTON — Stuart Skinner looks ready to make the permanent move up to the big leagues with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined to make 29 saves for the shutout as the Oilers started what is anticipated to be a season packed with potential with a 4-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in NHL pre-season play Sunday. “Once I got my legs under me, I felt pretty good,” said the 23-year-old Skinner, who has been slotted in as the likely backup to Jack Campbell this season. “After any

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • NHL Preview: Biggest questions looming over the Metropolitan Division

    The battle for the three playoff spots in the Metropolitan Division is shaping up to be a fierce one once again this season.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Montreal declared basketball city despite lack of courts in neigbourhoods where it's most popular

    Montreal has been declared a basketball city by its own city council, and that makes sense considering it has a team in the national league, thousands of fans and three homegrown players in the NBA. However, those three players came from the borough of Montréal-Nord where community advocates have been lamenting the lack of public sports facilities for years. Declaring Montreal a basketball city is a good first step, but now it is time to invest in the community and ensure local kids have the res

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • Jennifer Jones, Reid Carruthers take PointsBet curling titles

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,

  • Royal Canadian Mint releases coin celebrating 50th anniversary of 1972 Summit Series

    OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,