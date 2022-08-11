Fertility Services Global Market Report 2022: Key Players Merck, INVO Bioscience, Care Fertility & Others Fueling 14.1% Annual Growth

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertility Services Global Market Report 2022, By Procedure, By Service, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fertility services market is expected to grow from $40.73 billion in 2021 to $47.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The market is expected to reach $79.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.1%.

The fertility services market consists of sales of infertility treatment services and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide infertility treatment services which are used in various applications to treat infertile patients. Fertility treatment is a medical procedure intended to increase the chances of conceiving a child. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The main types of services in fertility services are fresh non-donor, frozen non-donor, egg and embryo banking, fresh donor and frozen donor. Donor eggs are collected and immediately ertilized with the male partner's sperm in a fresh donor egg IVF cycle, with the developing fresh embryos being delivered to the recipient. The leftover embryos can be preserved and used in future frozen embryo transfers. The different procedures include assisted reproductive technology (ART), in-vitro fertilization, artificial insemination and is used by both male, female.

Growing infertility rates are anticipated to boost the demand for fertility services during the forecast period. Various social and environment-related factors such as lifestyle changes including obesity, stress or depression, and high consumption of alcohol contribute to a surge in infertility rates, thereby generating the high requirement for fertility services. According to the Indian Journal of Community Medicine, as of 2019, around 15 to 20 million or 25% of the couples suffer from infertility annually, thus driving the demand for fertility services.

The high cost of fertility services is expected to limit the growth of the fertility services market. The cost of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) primarily depends on infertility workup and varies from person to person. For instance, the average cost of one in-vitro fertilization (IVF) cycle is $12,000. The range of cost involved in one IVF cycle can be between $10,000 and $15,000, which excludes the cost of medication which may be as low as $1,500 or as high as $3,000 per cycle.

The IVF cost is continuously rising attributing to modern diagnostic tests and various treatment methods such as hysteroscopy, IUI, and laparoscopy being used to facilitate and aid infertility treatment cost. Therefore, the high cost of fertility treatment is to act as a major challenge for the development of the fertility services market.

Companies in the fertility services market have witnessed significant growth in the number of research collaborations as well as research funding approvals. Key companies operating in the market are projected to increase their R&D expenditure to introduce new advanced techniques and drugs used for fertility treatments.

Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Procedure: Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART); In-Vitro Fertilization; Artificial Insemination
2) By Service: Fresh Non-Donor; Frozen Non-Donor; Egg and Embryo Banking; Fresh Donor; Frozen Donor
3) By Application: Male; Female

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Fertility Services Market Characteristics

3. Fertility Services Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Fertility Services

5. Fertility Services Market Size And Growth

6. Fertility Services Market Segmentation

7. Fertility Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Fertility Services Market

9. China Fertility Services Market

10. India Fertility Services Market

11. Japan Fertility Services Market

12. Australia Fertility Services Market

13. Indonesia Fertility Services Market

14. South Korea Fertility Services Market

15. Western Europe Fertility Services Market

16. UK Fertility Services Market

17. Germany Fertility Services Market

18. France Fertility Services Market

19. Eastern Europe Fertility Services Market

20. Russia Fertility Services Market

21. North America Fertility Services Market

22. USA Fertility Services Market

23. South America Fertility Services Market

24. Brazil Fertility Services Market

25. Middle East Fertility Services Market

26. Africa Fertility Services Market

27. Fertility Services Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Fertility Services Market

29. Fertility Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Merck KGaA

  • Care Fertility

  • INVO Bioscience

  • Vitrolife

  • Monash IVF Group

  • Carolinas Fertility Institute

  • IntegraMed, Inc.

  • New Hope Fertility Center

  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nnaulc

