Fertility Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Merck, Bayer, Novartis, Pfizer & Others

Company Logo

Global Fertility Drugs Market

Global Fertility Drugs Market

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertility Drugs Global Market Report 2022, Gender, Route of Administration, Type Of Drug, Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fertility drugs market is expected to grow from $2.77 billion in 2021 to $2.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%.



The main types of fertility drugs are prescription fertility drugs and over-the-counter fertility drugs. The drugs are administered through oral, intravenous, subcutaneous and intramuscular to male and female patients. Subcutaneous administration refers to the process of injecting the drugs in the fatty tissue just beneath the skin. The drugs are distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.



North America was the largest region in the fertility drugs market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growth of the fertility drugs market is driven by the increasing rates of infertility across the globe. Fertility drugs are considered to be the primary treatment to treat infertility in men and women. The rising rates of infertility is attributed to physiological problems, hormone problems, and lifestyle or environmental factors. To treat infertility problems in women, fertility drugs are used to regulate their ovulation cycles thus affecting the sale of fertility drugs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, infertility affects 10% of women between the ages of 15 and 44 in the US. Further, in 2019, in India, 10% to 15% of couples in reproductive age group are suffering from infertility. Hence, the rising cases of infertility across the globe is increasing the demand for fertility drugs, resulting in the growth of fertility drugs market.



The side effects caused due to fertility drugs restricted the growth of the fertility drugs market. Fertility drugs can result in permanent as well as temporary side effects. Temporary side effects includes bloating, headache, breast tenderness, upset stomach, hot flashes, and mood swings whereas the permanent side effects includes multiple pregnancies, ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS). OHSS is a condition where the ovaries enlarge with fluids and may become life threating if left untreated. For instance, the intake of Clomid (clomiphene citrate), a fertility drug for women, can result in OHSS along with abnormal vaginal/uterine bleeding, breast tenderness or discomfort, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, flushing, blurred vision or other visual disturbances. The fear of potential side effects of the fertility drugs restrict the growth of the fertility drugs market.



In 2019, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a USA based biopharmaceutical company, acquired USA commercialization rights of Ganirelix Acetate Injection from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd for an amount undisclosed. Through the acquisition, Ferring Pharmaceutical aims to broaden its medicine portfolio targeted towards reproduction. Ganirelix Acetate Injection was approved by FDA in 2018 and is used to regulate premature luteinizing hormone (LH) levels in women undergoing fertility treatment. The Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is an India based manufacturer and seller of pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Story continues

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Gender: Male; Female

2) By Route of Administration: Oral; Intravenous; Subcutaneous; Intramuscular

3) By Type Of Drug: Prescription Fertility Drugs; Over-The-Counter Fertility drugs

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Fertility Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Fertility Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Fertility Drugs



5. Fertility Drugs Market Size And Growth



6. Fertility Drugs Market Segmentation

7. Fertility Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Fertility Drugs Market



9. China Fertility Drugs Market



10. India Fertility Drugs Market

11. Japan Fertility Drugs Market



12. Australia Fertility Drugs Market



13. Indonesia Fertility Drugs Market



14. South Korea Fertility Drugs Market



15. Western Europe Fertility Drugs Market



16. UK Fertility Drugs Market



17. Germany Fertility Drugs Market



18. France Fertility Drugs Market



19. Eastern Europe Fertility Drugs Market



20. Russia Fertility Drugs Market



21. North America Fertility Drugs Market



22. USA Fertility Drugs Market



23. South America Fertility Drugs Market



24. Brazil Fertility Drugs Market



25. Middle East Fertility Drugs Market



26. Africa Fertility Drugs Market



27. Fertility Drugs Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Fertility Drugs Pipeline Analysis



29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Fertility Drugs Market



30. Fertility Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



31. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Merck & Co.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Bayer

Berlex Laboratories Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc.

Pfizer

Novartis AG

Procter & Gamble Pharmaceutical

Zydus Pharma

LIVZON

Abbott

MSD

Sanofi S.A.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Serono, Inc.

Novogyne Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceutical co. ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w1s0it

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



