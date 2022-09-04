Ferry rides between P.E.I and Nova Scotia cancelled due to 'technical problems'

HALIFAX — Passengers and crew aboard a ferry travelling between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island that is stopped in the channel near Caribou, N.S. are not expected to return to land until later in the day Sunday, the ferry operator said.

Northumberland Ferries Ltd. issued a statement saying it has also cancelled the five remaining trips for the day between the two provinces on the MV Confederation, as well as the ship's first scheduled trip Monday morning.

The ferry operator said the boat experienced a "steering issue" with the MV Confederation that was on route to Wood Islands, P.E.I. shortly after departing at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning. This caused the ship's captain to stop the ship and drop both anchors.

It said none of the 217 passengers or 26 crew members were injured, but due to tidal conditions, the boat's current location in the channel and "anchor recovery challenges" the ferry is not yet able to sail back to berth.

Northumberland Ferries said it expects the ship will not be able to return until tide conditions improve later in the day.

"We recognize the inconvenience this is causing and are doing everything we can to get Confederation and all passengers safely back to shore," the statement reads.

The statement also said people booked on the cancelled ferry trips can be accommodated on the MV Sareema 1, which remains in service.

Earlier this summer on July 22, a fire broke out on Northumberland Ferries' MV Holiday Island while it approached Wood Islands. None of the 230 passengers aboard at the time were injured.

The following week, Northumberland Ferries announced that trips would resume between Nova Scotia and P.E.I. using the MV Confederation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2022.

---

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press