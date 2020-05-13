Ferry service from P.E.I. to N.S. resumes Friday, but only for large trucks

Ferry service between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., will resume May 15.

Service will initially only be available to commercial trucks larger than 9.1 metres in length and their drivers, Northumberland Ferries Ltd. said in a release. It will run Sunday to Friday.

Service for all other travellers will not be permitted until interprovincial travel restrictions are lifted.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We are hopeful that service will be expanded to include other essential workers/essential travel in the near future," the release said.

The ferry will leave Wood Islands at 6:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m., and from Caribou at 11:15 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Northumberland Ferries Ltd. said it will implement a comprehensive COVID-19 plan that includes health screening, social distancing, use of personal protective equipment where appropriate, and increased sanitation and cleaning procedures.

Until further notice, the ferry will not be offering onboard food service for passengers.

More from CBC P.E.I.