Ferroglobe Reports Record Financial Performance in Second Quarter 2022

Ferroglobe PLC

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced results for the second quarter 2022.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Record Q2 2022 revenue of $840.8 million, up 17.6% over the prior quarter

Record Q2 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $303.2 million, up 25.7% over the prior quarter

Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of 234 basis points to 36.1% in Q2 2022, up from 33.7% the prior quarter

Record net profit of $185.1 million (diluted earnings per share of $0.98), compared to net profit of $150.8 million (diluted earnings per share of $0.80) in Q1 2022

Net debt of $194 million at quarter end, significant decrease from $342 million at the end of Q1

Bolstered liquidity: total cash of $306.5 million at quarter-end, up $130.5 million from the prior quarter, and new $100 million asset based loan (undrawn)

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Stellar performance across the platform; strong pricing across all product categories

Robust volume demand in manganese alloys

Successful execution of corporate priorities: significant reduction in net debt and bolstering of liquidity

Increased run-rate cost savings targets relating to the strategic turnaround plan: from the initial run-rate target of $180 million to the revised target of $225 million

Restart of the second furnace at the Selma, Alabama facility during the quarter; current run-rate annual silicon metal production of 22,000 tons

Achieved new industry milestones in our silicon metal powders for batteries

Signing of MOU in the United States to establish low-carbon and fully traceable solar supply chain

Published inaugural ESG report



Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Since designing our transformation plan in 2020, our team has been resilient in pushing forward to bolster our overall competitiveness by refocusing the product portfolio towards higher value added products and continuously improving our cost position. I am proud that for six consecutive quarters now, we have steadily improved our financial results on the back of these various initiatives, and are currently reporting a record-setting second quarter. Our profitablity is the highest in company history, our net debt is the lowest since the formation of Ferroglobe, and our daily operations are running seamlessly. This drastic improvement in our operational and financial results reinforce our current strategy and approach to driving change so that we can ensure that our company remains competitive for the long-term.”

“As the operating environment evolves, our business continues to evolve. We recently published our inaugural ESG report as an initial step towards increased transparency through reporting of key performance metrics. We continue to feel good about the near-term fundamentals in terms of overall demand and pricing, relative to historical pricing levels. However, in the face of macro uncertainty, inflation, and the global energy crisis, we are entering the second half of the year with a degree of caution. Our primary focus remains on driving profitability and cash generation so that we can deliver on our goals,” concluded Dr. Levi.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Six Months

Ended Six Months

Ended $,000 (unaudited) June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 %

CQ/PQ %

CYQ/PYQ June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 %

CY/PY Sales $ 840,808 $ 715,265 $ 418,538 18% 101% $ 1,556,073 $ 779,928 100% Raw materials and energy consumption for production $ (369,749 ) $ (340,555 ) $ (267,939 ) 9% 38% $ (710,304 ) $ (518,104) 37% Operating profit (loss) $ 265,298 $ 211,130 $ 8,421 26% 3,050% $ 476,428 $ (35,762) 1,432% Operating margin 31.6% 29.5% 2% 30.6% (5% ) Adjusted net income (loss)

attributable to the parent $ 213,170 $ 165,303 $ 2,964 29% 7,092% $ 378,472 $ (15,208) 2,589% Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.14 $ 0.88 $ 0.02 $ 2.02 $ (0.10) Adjusted EBITDA $ 303,159 $ 241,119 $ 34,088 26% 789% $ 544,277 $ 56,157 869% Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.1% 33.7% 8.1% 35.0% 7.2% Operating cash flow $ 164,818 $ 65,908 $ (3,164 ) 150% 5,309% $ 230,726 $ 11,627 1,884% Free cash flow1 $ 151,109 $ 56,783 $ (5,738 ) 166% 2,733% $ 207,892 $ 3,405 6,005% Working Capital $ 687,345 $ 613,187 $ 334,291 12% 106% $ 687,345 $ 334,291 106% Working Capital as % of Sales2 20.4% 21.4% 20.0% 22.1% 21.4% Cash and Restricted Cash $ 306,511 $ 176,022 $ 106,089 74% 189% $ 306,511 $ 106,089 189% Adjusted Gross Debt3 $ 500,472 $ 518,093 $ 464,078 (3%) 8% $ 500,472 $ 464,078 8% Equity $ 637,710 $ 475,477 $ 299,469 34% 113% $ 637,710 $ 299,469 113%

(1) Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow plus investing cash flow

(2) Working capital based on annualized quarterly sales respectively

(3) Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16 at June 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 & June 30, 2021



Sales

In the second quarter of 2022, Ferroglobe reported net sales of $840.8 million, up 18% over the prior quarter and up 101% over Q2 2021. The improvement in our second quarter results is primarily attributable to higher volumes across our product portfolio, and higher pricing primarily in silicon based alloys and manganese based alloys. The $126 million increase in sales over the prior quarter was primarily driven by silicon metal, which accounted for $43 million, and manganese-based alloys, which accounted for $48 million.

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $369.8 million in Q2 2022 versus $340.6 million in the prior quarter, an increase of 9%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 44% in the second quarter of 2022 versus 47.6% in the prior quarter. Costs of several key inputs such as electrodes, paste and coal were adversely impacted by inflationary pressures. Partially offsetting this was a $31.2 milion energy cost benefit in France, which will continue to benefit our costs for the remainder of 2022.

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Parent

In Q2 2022, net profit attributable to the Parent was $185.3 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to a net profit attributable to the Parent of $151.2 million, or $0.80 per diluted share in Q1 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA

In Q2 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $303.2 million, or 36.1% of sales, an increase of 25.7% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $241.1 million, or 33.7% of sales in Q1 2022. The increase in the Q2 2022 Adjusted EBITDA is primarily attributable to volume products increase across all the products. Overall, the positive impact from pricing was $13.4 million and the impact from higher volumes was $49.6 million. During the quarter, the impact of higher costs was $3.9 million, primarily due to the raw material price inflation, partially offset by improved energy costs in Spain and France.

Total Cash

The total cash balance was $306.5 million as of June 30, 2022, up $130.5 million from $176.0 million as of March 31, 2022.

During Q2 2022, we generated positive operating cash flow of $164.8 million, had negative cash flow from investing activities of $13.7 million, and $14.8 million in cash flow from financing activities.

Total Working Capital



Total working capital was $687.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, increasing from $613.2 million at March 31, 2022. The $74.1 million increase in working capital was due primarily to a $40.7 million increase in inventories as a result of higher sales, and a $34.8 million decrease in accounts payables. On a relative basis, we successfully kept working capital as a percentage of sales flat during the second quarter at 20.4%, compared to 21.4% during the prior quarter. This is largely attributable to the financial discipline introduced to our operations over the past year.



Closing of Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility

The Company closed a new, five-year $100 million North American asset-based revolving credit facility (the “ABL Revolver”), involving Ferroglobe’s subsidiary, Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (“Globe”), and its wholly owned North American subsidiaries, as borrowers, and Bank of Montreal (“BMO”), as lender and agent, on June 30, 2022.



At closing, there was no drawing under the ABL Revolver. Going forward, potential drawings under the ABL Revolver will be used for general corporate purposes.

The ABL Revolver is subject to a borrowing base comprising North American inventory and accounts receivable of Globe (and certain of its subsidiaries) and bears interest of SOFR plus a spread of 150-175 basis points depending on the level of utilization.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “During the second quarter we successfully executed a number of initiatives, in addition to delivering record setting results. We strengthened our balance sheet by increasing liquidity with a new $100 million asset based loan which offers significantly lower cost of capital relative to our existing debt instruments. Furthermore, we are delivering on our key priority which is significant deleveraging of the balance sheet, with a gross debt target of $200 million. We opportunistically repurchased senior notes in the open market and we successfully redeemed the full $60 million of 9% senior notes in July. The recent upgrades to our credit rating is a further testament to the strengthening of our credit profile.”

“While we have been performing well in a market with strong prices and healthy demand, a significant part of our outperformance has been the result of our transformation initiatives, which should enable us to ensure positive cash generation through the cycle. Since initiating this plan, we have increased our target cost savings from $180 million to $225 million as we identify new areas for further cost reduction, improve efficiencies within our organization, and optimize our working capital in a collective effort to drive cash generation,” added Mrs. García-Cos.

Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Six Months

Ended Six Months

Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Change June 30,

2021 Change

June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Change Shipments in metric tons: 62,988 56,349 11.8 % 67,322 (6.4 )% 119,337 128,597 (7.2 )% Average selling price ($/MT): 5,649 5,552 1.7 % 2,347 140.7 % 5,603 2,317 141.8 % Silicon Metal Revenue ($,000) 355,819 312,850 13.7 % 158,005 125.2 % 668,669 297,959 124.4 % Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 175,108 151,661 15.5 % 13,655 1182.4 % 326,769 28,417 1049.9 % Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Mgns 49.2 % 48.5 % 8.6 % 48.9 % 9.5 %



Silicon metal revenue in the second quarter was $355.8 million, an increase of 13.7% over the prior quarter. Total shipments of silicon metal increased 11.8% due to continued demand strength in the chemical and aluminum end markets, the restart of our Selma, Alabama facility, some carry over from Q1´22 due to logistical challenges. Costs were adversely impacted by inflationary pressure on raw materials and general operating costs ($10.4 million), increases across several other areas ($2.2 million), and positively offset by the current quarter’s net impact on the energy price adjustment in France ($12.2 million). Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal increased to $175.1 million during the second quarter, up 15.5% from $151.7 million the prior quarter.

Silicon-Based Alloys

Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Six Months

Ended Six Months

Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Change June 30,

2021 Change June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Change Shipments in metric tons: 57,658 57,594 0.1 % 65,222 (11.6 )% 115,252 126,826 (9.1 )% Average selling price ($/MT): 4,097 3,680 11.3 % 1,830 123.9 % 3,889 1,750 122.2 % Silicon-based Alloys Revenue ($,000) 236,225 211,946 11.5 % 119,356 97.9 % 448,171 221,946 101.9 % Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 97,141 78,411 23.9 % 11,380 753.6 % 175,552 21,474 717.5 % Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns 41.1 % 37.0 % 9.5 % 39.2 % 9.7 %



Silicon-based alloy revenue in the second quarter was $236.2 million, an increase of 11.5% over the prior quarter. The average realized selling price improve by 11.3%, due to product mix, with a greater weighting towards specialty grades and higher priced foundry products. Total shipments were in-line over the prior quarter. Costs were adversely impacted by inflationary pressures across raw materials and general operating costs ($6.6 million), and expenses related to the Chateau Feulliet facility in France ($4.1 million). This part of our business benefited from the positive energy price adjustment in Frnace ($2.9 million). Adjusted EBITDA for the silicon- based alloys portfolio increased to $97.1 million, up 23.9% from $78.4 million the prior quarter.

Manganese-Based Alloys

Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Quarter

Ended Six Months

Ended Six Months

Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Change June 30,

2021 Change June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Change Shipments in metric tons: 97,007 75,082 29.2 % 68,323 42.0 % 172,089 140,932 22.1 % Average selling price ($/MT): 1,986 1,925 3.2 % 1,414 40.5 % 1,959 1,290 51.9 % Manganese-based Alloys Revenue ($,000) 192,656 144,533 33.3 % 96,609 99.4 % 337,189 181,802 85.5 % Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA ($,000) 32,871 20,371 61.4 % 15,662 109.9 % 53,242 25,836 106.1 % Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Mgns 17.1 % 14.1 % 16.2 % 15.8 % 14.2 %



Manganese-based alloy revenue in the second quarter was $192.7 million, an increase of 33.3% over the prior quarter. Total shipments of manganese-based alloys increased 29.2%. Averaged realized selling prices were positively impacted by the increase in index pricing which continued in Q2 2022. During the quarter, Adjusted EBITDA from our manganese-based alloys portfolio was $32.9 million, up 61.4% over the prior quarter as a result of higher volumes. Costs were adversely impacted by the mark-to-market accounting treatment relating to the earn-out provision ($6.7 million), an increase in raw material costs ($0.5 million), and positively offset by improved energy costs in Spain and France ($6.1 million).

Russia – Ukraine War

The recent outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted supply chains and caused instability in the global economy, while the United States and the European Union, among other countries, announced sanctions against Russia. The ongoing conflict could result in the imposition of further economic sanctions against Russia. Sanctions imposed on coal & assimilated products such as anthracite and metallurgical coke have obliged Ferroglobe to redirect its sourcing of such products to other origins at a moment of strong market demand. The uncertain supply and logistical conditions in Russia have also led Ferroglobe to diversify its sourcing of carbon electrodes. New sourcing were put in place during the course of Q2 2022 allowing Ferroglobe to ensure supply continuity to its operations worldwide. Although Ferroglobe managed successfully to ensure supply continuity at its operations, it was impacted by the short-term increase of raw materials prices linked to the conflict.

Subsequent events

Redemption of 9.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025



On July 11, the Company announce the giving of a notice of redemption of all of the 9.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 issued by the Issuer (the “Notes”) at 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued interest. On the date hereof, $60 million in aggregate principal amount was outstanding. The redemption has been carried out on July 21, 2022.



Conference Call

Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 8:30 AM, U.S. Eastern Daylight Time on August 16, 2022. Please dial-in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.

To join via phone:

Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIff8f07e860f54efe8cf0e341348f49d0

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:

A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rvdq3dxw

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, and other ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Sales $ 840,808 $ 715,265 $ 418,538 $ 1,556,073 $ 779,928 Raw materials and energy consumption for production (369,749 ) (340,555 ) (267,939 ) (710,304 ) (518,104 ) Other operating income 26,223 23,008 37,105 49,231 39,018 Staff costs (80,704 ) (81,986 ) (63,197 ) (162,690 ) (158,464 ) Other operating expense (130,992 ) (83,176 ) (93,171 ) (214,168 ) (130,006 ) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs (20,185 ) (21,109 ) (23,523 ) (41,294 ) (48,808 ) Other gain (loss) (103 ) (317 ) 608 (420 ) 674 Operating profit (loss) 265,298 211,130 8,421 476,428 (35,762 ) Net finance expense (12,829 ) (12,455 ) (11,178 ) (25,284 ) (27,042 ) Exchange differences (7,882 ) (4,393 ) 3,237 (12,275 ) (6,077 ) Profit (loss) before tax 244,587 194,282 480 438,869 (68,881 ) Income tax benefit (loss) (59,529 ) (43,495 ) 250 (103,024 ) 1,094 Profit (loss) for the period 185,058 150,787 730 335,845 (67,787 ) Loss attributable to non-controlling interest 265 376 1,180 641 2,315 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 185,323 $ 151,163 $ 1,910 $ 336,486 $ (65,472 ) EBITDA $ 285,483 $ 232,239 $ 31,944 $ 517,722 $ 13,046 Adjusted EBITDA $ 303,159 $ 241,119 $ 34,088 $ 544,277 $ 56,157 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 187,441 187,408 169,298 187,424 169,295 Diluted 188,538 188,583 169,298 188,567 169,295 Profit (loss) per ordinary share Basic $ 0.99 $ 0.81 $ 0.01 $ 1.80 $ (0.39 ) Diluted $ 0.98 $ 0.80 $ 0.01 $ 1.78 $ (0.39 )





Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill $ 29,702 $ 29,702 $ 29,702 Other intangible assets 94,866 188,407 100,642 Property, plant and equipment 528,198 548,862 554,914 Other non-current financial assets 3,920 3,977 4,091 Deferred tax assets 124 246 7,010 Non-current receivables from related parties 1,558 1,665 1,699 Other non-current assets 17,818 18,819 18,734 Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,077 2,220 2,272 Total non-current assets 678,263 793,898 719,064 Current assets Inventories 403,004 362,298 289,797 Trade and other receivables 498,619 499,953 381,073 Current receivables from related parties 2,605 2,784 2,841 Current income tax assets 2,314 408 7,660 Other current financial assets 203 203 104 Other current assets 15,518 11,838 8,408 Current restricted cash and cash equivalents — — — Cash and cash equivalents 304,434 173,802 114,391 Total current assets 1,226,697 1,051,286 804,274 Total assets $ 1,904,960 $ 1,845,184 $ 1,523,338 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity $ 637,710 $ 475,477 $ 320,031 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 48,961 70,699 895 Provisions 55,771 57,858 60,958 Bank borrowings 2,922 3,360 3,670 Lease liabilities 9,514 10,636 9,968 Debt instruments 385,911 404,954 404,938 Other financial liabilities (1) 37,020 38,674 4,549 Other Obligations (2) 43,232 37,241 38,082 Other non-current liabilities (2) — — 1,476 Deferred tax liabilities 41,228 35,423 25,145 Total non-current liabilities 624,559 658,845 549,681 Current liabilities Provisions 95,300 159,386 137,625 Bank borrowings 96,412 95,359 95,297 Lease liabilities 7,342 7,869 8,390 Debt instruments 15,075 6,382 35,359 Other financial liabilities (1) 57,653 62,141 62,464 Payables to related parties 9,605 8,685 9,545 Trade and other payables 214,278 249,064 206,000 Current income tax liabilities 43,193 21,208 1,775 Other Obligations (2) 16,469 18,369 22,843 Other current liabilities (2) 87,364 82,399 74,328 Total current liabilities 642,691 710,862 653,626 Total equity and liabilities $ 1,904,960 $ 1,845,184 $ 1,523,338

(1) On January 25, 2022, the Ministry opened a hearing to decide on reimbursement of the loan. The company presented its allegations on February 15, 2022. Based on those allegations, the reimbursement procedure has been suspended and a new final report is expected to be made by the Ministry by the end of 2022 ending the administrative procedure and establishing the definitive amount of the partial reimbursement to be made. However, for accounting purposes the entire loan was considered short-term

(2) In 2021 we disaggregated “Other liabilities” into an additional line to the balance sheet “Other obligations“ to separately present certain contractual obligations whose nature and function differs from other items presented in the “Other liabilities line”, so as to allow a better understanding of the Company´s financial position.





Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) for the period $ 185,058 $ 150,787 $ 730 $ 335,845 $ (67,787 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash used by operating activities: Income tax (benefit) expense 59,529 43,495 (250 ) 103,024 (1,094 ) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 20,185 21,109 23,523 41,294 48,808 Net finance expense 12,829 12,455 11,178 25,284 27,042 Exchange differences 7,882 4,393 (3,237 ) 12,275 6,077 Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset (10 ) (6 ) (243 ) (16 ) (264 ) Gain on disposal of non-current assets — 302 — 302 (43 ) Share-based compensation 970 1,807 673 2,777 886 Other adjustments (1) 112 21 (366 ) 133 (368 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities — (Increase) decrease in inventories (59,568 ) (73,611 ) (8,770 ) (133,179 ) 2,676 (Increase) decrease in trade receivables (25,963 ) (121,767 ) (8,625 ) (147,730 ) (50,317 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (10,959 ) 40,073 16,184 29,114 42,336 Other 5,654 (12,463 ) (32,783 ) (6,809 ) 4,910 Income taxes paid (30,901 ) (687 ) (1,178 ) (31,588 ) (1,235 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 164,818 65,908 (3,164 ) 230,726 11,627 Cash flows from investing activities: Interest and finance income received 140 68 128 208 163 Payments due to investments: Other intangible assets (1) — — — — — Property, plant and equipment (13,855 ) (9,193 ) (3,245 ) (23,048 ) (8,928 ) Other 6 — — 6 — Disposals: — Other non-current assets — — 543 — 543 Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (13,709 ) (9,125 ) (2,574 ) (22,834 ) (8,222 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment for debt and equity issuance costs (100 ) — (11,093 ) (100 ) (17,691 ) Proceeds from debt issuance — (4,943 ) 40,000 (4,943 ) 40,000 Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings: — Borrowings 301,360 244,164 149,945 545,524 277,635 Payments (292,253 ) (237,627 ) (144,983 ) (529,880 ) (302,447 ) Amounts paid due to leases (2,277 ) (2,518 ) (3,157 ) (4,795 ) (6,013 ) Other amounts received/(paid) due to financing activities (19,119 ) 38,298 — 19,179 — Interest paid (2,376 ) (34,799 ) (3,333 ) (37,175 ) (20,348 ) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (14,765 ) 2,575 27,379 (12,190 ) (28,864 ) Total net cash flows for the period 136,344 59,358 21,641 195,702 (25,459 ) Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents 176,022 116,663 84,367 116,663 131,557 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents in foreign currencies (5,855 ) 1 81 (5,854 ) (9 ) Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 306,511 $ 176,022 $ 106,089 $ 306,511 $ 106,089 Cash from continuing operations 304,434 173,802 99,940 304,434 99,940 Current/Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,077 2,220 6,149 2,077 6,149 Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position $ 306,511 $ 176,022 $ 106,089 $ 306,511 $ 106,089





Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 185,323 $ 151,163 $ 1,910 $ 336,486 $ (65,472 ) Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (265 ) (376 ) (1,180 ) (641 ) (2,315 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 59,529 43,495 (250 ) 103,024 (1,094 ) Net finance expense 12,829 12,455 11,178 25,284 27,042 Exchange differences 7,882 4,393 (3,237 ) 12,275 6,077 Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 20,185 21,109 23,523 41,294 48,808 EBITDA 285,483 232,239 31,944 517,722 13,046 Restructuring and termination costs 3,406 5,909 2,144 9,315 43,111 New strategy implementation 14,270 2,971 — 17,240 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 303,159 $ 241,119 $ 34,088 $ 544,277 $ 56,157





Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 185,323 $ 151,163 $ 1,910 $ 336,486 $ (65,472 ) Tax rate adjustment 13,498 6,931 (404 ) 20,429 20,948 Restructuring and termination costs 2,765 4,797 1,458 7,562 29,315 New strategy implementation 11,584 2,412 — 13,995 — Adjusted profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ 213,170 $ 165,303 $ 2,964 $ 378,472 $ (15,208 )





Adjusted diluted profit per share:

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share $ 0.98 $ 0.80 $ 0.01 $ 1.78 $ (0.39 ) Tax rate adjustment 0.08 0.04 (0.00 ) 0.12 0.12 Restructuring and termination costs 0.02 0.03 0.01 0.04 0.17 New strategy implementation 0.06 0.01 — 0.08 — Adjusted diluted profit (loss) per ordinary share $ 1.14 $ 0.88 $ 0.02 $ 2.02 $ (0.10 )



