Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Ferroglobe, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.45 = US$569m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$643m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Ferroglobe has an ROCE of 45%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 21%.

In the above chart we have measured Ferroglobe's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Like most people, we're pleased that Ferroglobe is now generating some pretax earnings. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 27%. Ferroglobe could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 34% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

What We Can Learn From Ferroglobe's ROCE

From what we've seen above, Ferroglobe has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 47% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ferroglobe (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

