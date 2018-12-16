Ferris State scores incredible TD after Valdosta State defender throws pass back into play

This was thrown back into play before it became a TD. (via ESPNU)

Valdosta State defensive back Cory Roberts was simply trying to make a great play. And he did. He just made the play great for Ferris State and not his own team.

Roberts jumped out of bounds to catch a sure incompletion by Ferris State QB Jayru Campbell in the third quarter of the Division II championship game on Saturday. As he fell to the ground he threw the ball back into the end zone with the hope a teammate would catch it.

His pitch was caught … by Ferris State’s Keyondre Craig.

Seriously. Just watch this.

(via ESPNU)

It’s an incredible effort by Craig to not give up on the play. And it would have been an incredible play by Roberts had he gotten that pitch more toward his teammate and not into the open space of the end zone. But that’s also nitpicking a bit. Criticizing the location of a guy’s toss as he’s making a play like that is really in the weeds.

Should Roberts have simply let the ball go out of bounds? Of course. But you can’t fault him for trying to make an awesome play in a title game. And thankfully for him, his team ended up as national champions.

Craig’s TD cut Valdosta State’s lead to 42-38 at the end of the third quarter but Valdosta State hung on in the fourth to win 49-47. Ferris State scored a touchdown to pull within two with 40 seconds left but the trick play two-point conversion pass fell incomplete and Valdosta State recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

