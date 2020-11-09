Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star Alan Ruck has the perfect idea for a sequel to the Eighties classic

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor Alan Ruck has an idea for a sequel to the hit 1986 film.

The Eighties classic starring Ruck alongside Matthew Broderick and Mia Sara quickly acquired a cult following upon release, however, the John Hughes movie never received a follow-up.

During an appearance on People Magazine’s Couch Surfing, Ruck – who famously portrayed Bueller’s best friend Cameron Frye – opened up about the possibility of a sequel.

He said: “There are always little rumours, and different writers will come up to me at parties or awards shows and say, ‘I’ve got a great idea,’ and then you never hear anything more about it.”

The actor went on to reveal which of the ideas he was most interested in.

“Back in the day, John Hughes talked to Matthew [Broderick] briefly about maybe having Ferris go to college,” he said. “I always thought they should wait until Matthew and I are in our 70s. Cameron’s in a nursing home, and Ferris comes and breaks him out.”

If the idea were to go ahead, fans hopefully wouldn’t have to wait for too long given that Ruck is now 64 years old.

Broderick, however, is slightly younger at 58 and Sara (who played Bueller’s girlfriend Sloane Peterson) is only 53 years old.

Ruck currently stars opposite Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin as Connor Roy in HBO’s Emmy-winning drama Succession.



