Ferrieri Caputi 1st woman ref in Serie A; Atalanta goes top

·2 min read

Atalanta moved joint top in Italy with a 1-0 win over Fiorentina on Sunday while, at Sassuolo, Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi became the first woman to referee a Serie A match.

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman scored the only goal of the game in the 59th minute, although it was all about the assist by Luis Muriel.

Atalanta moved level with Napoli, which beat Torino 3-1 on Saturday. They are three points above defending champion AC Milan and Lazio.

Lazio beat Spezia 4-0 earlier Sunday.

Juventus was playing Bologna later, with Massimiliano Allegri's side in need of a victory after only two wins in its opening seven games

Atalanta was without a number of players through injury and suspension but wasted chances to take the lead.

There was a moment of controversy shortly before halftime when Fiorentina forward Christian Kouamé was shown a straight red card after contact with Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon but it was revoked after the referee reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Atalanta finally broke the deadlock 14 minutes into the second half when Muriel gathered a throw-in with his back to goal, turned and skipped past two players before pulling it back for Lookman to tap in from close range.

The home side should have doubled its lead shortly after but Joakim Mæhle fired straight at Pietro Terracciano after being sent through one on one with the Fiorentina goalkeeper.

HISTORY

Ferrieri Caputi became the first woman to referee a Serie A game when she took charge of Sassuolo’s 5-0 win over Salernitana.

There was little controversy in a dominant performance by the home side, although Ferrieri Caputi did award a penalty for Sassuolo’s second goal.

After beating Juventus before the international break for its first-ever Serie A win, Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza made it two wins out of two with a 3-0 victory at bottom club Sampdoria,

Also, Lecce drew 1-1 at home to Cremonese.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Daniella Matar, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Feds tell Canadian hockey players with KHL teams in Russia, Belarus to get out

    Canadians continue to play hockey for Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian government's warning to get out of those countries. The 48 Canadian players currently on KHL club rosters this season is the most from any country outside Russia. Forty-four are playing for clubs within Russian and Belarusian borders, with the other four in Kazakhstan. Russia, with Belarus a supporter, invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Canada has been firmly on the side of Ukraine in the co

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • Kraken understand need to improve in second season

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken’s first season ended up looking like most other NHL expansion seasons. And still there was a significant feeling of underachievement after the team launched with the hope of contending for a playoff spot in Year 1. Seattle’s first year was one stumble after another. Bad luck. Bad performances. An uncanny ability to give away games late and an overall inability to capture its new market. Seattle was so bad so early it was difficult for the Kraken to make the hope

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end