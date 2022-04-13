Ferrero Issues Recall on U.S. Easter Chocolates Linked to Salmonella Cases in Europe

Ferrero Kinder recall

Chocolate manufacturer Ferrero is recalling two of its products in the United States.

In a news release, Ferrero owned Kinder Chocolate stated the recall on the products were issued as a precautionary measure after cases of Salmonella were linked to the product in Europe.

"The products are being recalled because they were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella Typhimurium was detected," said the FDA in a statement Tuesday.

"While there are no reports of illness in the United States to date, Ferrero is voluntarily recalling the products out of an abundance of caution due to reported cases of Salmonella in consumers that consumed products in Europe that were manufactured at the same facility."

The two products include the Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Confections Assortment Basket.

According to Kinder Chocolate, Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Confections Assortment Basket was carried in Connecticut and Massachusetts at 14 Big Y Supermarket stores before being removed. The product has an expiration date of July 30.

The Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment was sold at BJ's Wholesale Club locations and some Costco stores in northern Nevada and the Bay Area in California. It features a best by date of July 18.

"Ferrero deeply regrets this situation. We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care," said the company per the news release.

In the news release, the company stressed that no other Ferrero or Kinder Chocolate brands distributed in the United States have been impacted by the recall ahead of the upcoming Easter holiday.

"We are working with the three retailers to remove the products so they are no longer available for purchase," said the company.

Ferrero is encouraging consumers who bought any of the now-recalled chocolates to avoid eating the products or call 800-688-3552 to have the items replaced.