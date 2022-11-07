Will Ferrell Revives Famous George W. Bush Impression for Jenna Bush Hager on Today Show

Marisa Sullivan
·3 min read
Will Ferrell, Jenna Bush Hager
Will Ferrell, Jenna Bush Hager

Dominik Bindl/WireImage; Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Will Ferrell gave Jenna Bush Hager and the rest of America a real treat during a Today show appearance on Monday morning — with a glimpse back to his wildly popular portrayal of former President George W. Bush.

The former Saturday Night Live star, 55, along with Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer and Sunita Mani graced the beloved NBC talk show Today with Hoda & Jenna to talk about their upcoming holiday movie, Spirited.

After sharing some holiday traditions while discussing the making of the film, Ferrell was put on the spot by co-host Hoda Kotb about his good ol' George W. impression. "I have Jenna Bush Hager here, and there's one person here who does a very good George Bush," Kotb said, before Ferrell pointed to Mani: "Sunita?"

RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Pokes Fun at Dad George W. Bush On-Air: 'My Dad Can't Speak English Very Well'

"Do you have anything? I mean, this is going to be a good one, she'll show it to her dad," Kotb, 58, pressed.

Though the actor and comedian immediately warned that it had been awhile and seemed to deflect on the request — "I haven't been in practice in a long time," he said — he suddenly slipped right into character.

"Here's a funny story, I didn't realize I never said 'strategery,' someone else wrote that—" Ferrell said with his eyes squinting, using Bush Jr.'s signature Southern twang.

"He never said that?" Kotb asked as the group cracked up over the throwback impression.

"It's true! We had this conversation before, that Lorne Michaels told my dad he never said that," Bush Hager chimed in. "And he said 'what?'" referring to a stumped Bush Jr. at the time, who "spent all of those years" thinking he did, in fact, mispronounce the word.

"But you knew all along," she shot back to Ferrell. "Oh, I knew all along," he said of one of pop culture's historical moments on Saturday Night Live in 2000.

"I think you owe someone an apology," Kotb said playfully.

"I'm sorry Mr. President," Ferrell said, after turning directly to the camera. Thankfully, Bush, who served two presidential terms from 2001 to 2009, has voiced how he thinks "the best humor is when you make fun of yourself."

RELATED: George W. Bush Jokes About the Words He Makes Up While Debating the Word 'Literally'

Bush addressed the supposed mishap back in March 2017 on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"I had dinner with Lorne Michaels, the head of Saturday Night Live, and he said, 'I put a great speechwriter on you, and he came up with 'strategery,'" Bush told Kimmel, referencing one of Ferrell's famous "malapropisms" of Bush.

"And I said, 'Wait a minute, I said strategery. And he said, 'No, you didn't say strategery.' I said, 'I damn sure said strategery.' He said, 'We invented it.' I said, 'Well, let me ask you this: Did he come up with 'misunderestimate?'" Bush, in fact, did say "misunderestimate" in a speech.

