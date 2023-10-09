Will Ferrell pulls a Frank the Tank and crashes USC frat party as a guest DJ

Will Ferrell got the party started at the University of Southern California, crashing a frat party to DJ for the kids in a scene reminiscent of his 2003 hit Old School.

Ferrell was caught on video via TikTok amping up the crowd to Jay-Z and Kanye West's "N----s in Paris" and Survivor's immoral "Eye of the Tiger."

Will Ferrell

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Will Ferrell

The Barbie actor was the DJ at a Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity tailgate party ahead of the football game against the University of Arizona Wildcats during Trojan Family Weekend.

Unlike Old School, Ferrell wasn't at USC trying to recapture former glory but his eldest child Magnus is a sophomore there. Ferrell himself graduated from USC in 1990 with a bachelor's degree in sports information.

He returned to his alma mater in 2017 to deliver the commencement speech. The following year he contributed to funding the first-ever full scholarship for the women's soccer team with wife Viveca Paulin.

