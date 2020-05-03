Will Ferrell “Crashes” Seattle Seahawks Virtual Team Meeting, Makes A Few Demands

Click here to read the full article.

Will Ferrell “crashed” a Seattle Seahawks coaches virtual team meeting earlier this week, claiming to be new team member and former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.

The bogus “Olsen” set down a few ground rules for his new team during the video meeting.

“I do not do special teams,” Ferrell said in the video. “Ever. Not if all 52 guys are hurt.” He added that he would participate in only 12 plays a game, then would head to the broadcast booth.

If there was any doubt, Ferrell told the coaches that “I came here to catch some balls” and “I drew up my own plays for Carolina,” saying he intended to continue that with his new team.

He also told of his fitness. “I’m an old guy,” he said. “I’m 36.” But “I’ve been working out,” he said, before displaying a flabby belly. “Does this look like the body of a 36-year-old? I don’t think so. My body’s a temple. I do a lot of yoga. This is a yoga body.”

Later, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll tweeted about the experience.:

“Thanks to Will Ferrell aka the Big G.O. for zoom-bombing our team meeting today! #StepBrothers @gregolsen88.”

For the record, the real Olsen signed with the Seahawks earlier this year after leaving his longtime home in Carolina. No word on his reaction to his impersonator.

Thanks to Will Ferrell aka the Big G.O. for zoombombing our team meeting today! #StepBrothers @gregolsen88 https://t.co/kltiPV3TFi — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) May 1, 2020





