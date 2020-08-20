Ferratum publishes H1 2020 results

Helsinki, 20 August 2020 – Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Ferratum”, the “Company” or the “Group”) announces unaudited results for the first six months ended 30 June 2020 (“H1 2020”).

Financial Highlights H1 2020

Revenue y-o-y down by -16.8% to EUR 121.1 million as a result of reduced lending activities in some markets since beginning of 2020 and due to COVID-19

EBIT turnaround achieved despite decreasing revenues as no further COVID-19 related impairments were required in Q2 and as tight cost management progressed. H1 2020 EBIT EUR 10.0 million.

Operational Highlights

·Continued focus on future growth: Future growth initiatives progressing, Mobile Wallet live in first target market

6 months ended



30 June Key Figures, EUR million H1 2020 H1 2019 Revenue 121.1 145.6 Operating profit (EBIT) 10.0 20.5 Profit before tax -1.5 12.4 Earnings per share, basic (EUR) -0.11 0.49 Earnings per share, diluted (EUR) -0.11 0.49

Successful management of expenses and risk in Q2 2020

In Q2 2020 Ferratum’s group revenue stood at EUR 55.5 million, a decrease of 23.3% compared to the respective period of the previous year (Q2 2019: EUR 72.4 million). As reported earlier in 2020, the Group has started to reduce its lending activities in selected markets already in Q1 2020 and has maintained its low risk appetite and conservative credit provisioning policy throughout H1 2020. The reduced lending is mainly a reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in a more rigorous scoring. As a result, loan disbursement in Q2 2020 has been considerably lower compared to the respective period of the previous year.

As the underlying payment behavior has not deteriorated in H1 2020, additional COVID-19 related impairments were not required in Q2 2020. Furthermore, impairments required for new loans which have been paid out to customers in Q2 2020, were below the level in Q2 2019. In Q2 2020 the loan amount which has been distributed to customers was substantially lower than in Q2 2019, driven by the Group’s conservative lending policy as a reaction on uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, in Q2 2020 impairments decreased substantially by 46.2% or by EUR 16.4 million to EUR 19.1 million compared Q1 2020 (35.6 million).

Starting in Q1 2020, management has intensified the control of expenses and implemented a cost cutting plan to improve efficiency. The overall cost base (excluding impairments) came down from EUR 35.9 million in Q2 2019 by -32.8% or EUR 11.8 million to EUR 24.1 million in Q2 2020. Personnel expenses decreased by EUR 3.0 million to EUR 8.4 million and marketing expenses by EUR 7.3 million to EUR 2.6 million.

As a result of low impairments and strict cost management, Operating Profit (EBIT) increased by 13.1% to EUR 12.3 million in Q2 2020 compared to Q2 2019 (EUR 10.8 million). The EBIT-margin went up from 15.0% in Q2 2019 to 22.1% in Q2 2020.

EBT stood at EUR 6.8 million (Q2 2019: EUR 6.2 million) and net profit came in at EUR 6.1 million (Q2 2019: EUR 5.3 million).

Financial performance in H1 2020

In H1 2020 Group revenues decreased by 16.8% to EUR 121.1 million compared to the H1 2019 along the management’s action which includes reduced lending activities as a reaction to COVID-19 pandemic and suspension of lending in selected markets such as Spain, Poland and Canada.

In Q1 2020 impairments stood at an extraordinary high level of EUR 35.6 million including an additional impairment charge of EUR 7.8 million which was due to the forecasted deterioration in macroeconomic factors resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. As described in the section above, Ferratum successfully managed its risk exposure which decreased impairments substantially in Q2 2020.

The Operating profit (EBIT) came in at EUR 10.0 million for the first half of 2020 and decreased by EUR 10.6 million compared to EUR 20.5 million in H1 2019. The reduction in EBIT is a result of reduced revenues and COVID-19-related impairment charges, especially during Q1 2020.

The profit after tax stood at EUR -2.3 million (H1 2019: EUR 10.5 million).

Comfortable equity ratio and excess liquidity

The Group’s equity increased by 10.0% to EUR 125.4 million at the end of H1 2020 compared to the end of H1 2019 (EUR 114.0 million). The equity ratio remains at a comfortable level of 15.8% (H1 2019: 21.0%). The decrease is driven by a temporarily extension of the balance sheet. In H1 2020, Ferratum had a high inflow of deposits of EUR 200.7 million which increased the deposit level to EUR 442.9 million equaling 55.9% of the Groups equity and liabilities. The Group intends to reduce its deposit volume as of Q3 2020.

Net loans to customers stood at the end of H1 2020 at EUR 334.7 million, down 13.3% compared to December 31, 2019 (386.2 million), resulting from the decision to decrease the Group’s loan disbursement rate and risk appetite as well as from the COVID-19 related impairments.

