Ferrari stars pay their respects with tribute helmet designs

Check out Vettel’s special Monaco GP helmet…

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

“It goes without saying that I would have preferred to do something different here,” said Vettel about the design. “But I think given the circumstances and his passing I think it felt like a good thing, a nice thing to do.

“I think it actually looks quite cool and it's based on his last Ferrari design. Maybe it's nice to take him around for a couple of final laps around Monaco."

Check out Leclerc’s special Monaco GP helmet…

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Leclerc said last year that he intended to use a helmet with one half replicating the livery used by his godfather Bianchi, who died in 2015 as a result of his crash in the previous year’s Japanese GP, and the other half using the design of his father, who passed away in 2017. Herve Leclerc competed in the Monaco F3 race in the 1980s.

Introducing pictures of his special helmet on Twitter, Leclerc said: “Half of this helmet is Jules’ one and the other half is my father’s one. Without these 2 I would not be here. Let's give it all for this special weekend.”

Additional reporting by Valentin Khorounzhiy