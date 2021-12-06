Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Ferrari N.V.
·2 min read

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:



Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)



Stock Exchange



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)



Consideration excluding fees



(€)

29/11/2021

MTA

1,133

234.3471

265,515.30

30/11/2021

MTA

9,244

233.0286

2,154,116.30

01/12/2021

MTA

6,658

232.0869

1,545,234.90

02/12/2021

MTA

6,717

230.2326

1,546,472.20

03/12/2021

MTA

10,724

229.9420

2,465,897.90



Total



-

34,476

231.3852

7,977,236.60

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till December 3, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 47,686,866.60 for No. 228,790 common shares purchased on the MTA.

As of December 3, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 10,001,693 common shares equal to 3.89% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until December 3, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,816,367 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 701,108,568.84.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories