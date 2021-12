Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



29/11/2021 MTA 1,133 234.3471 265,515.30 30/11/2021 MTA 9,244 233.0286 2,154,116.30 01/12/2021 MTA 6,658 232.0869 1,545,234.90 02/12/2021 MTA 6,717 230.2326 1,546,472.20 03/12/2021 MTA 10,724 229.9420 2,465,897.90



Total







- 34,476 231.3852 7,977,236.60

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till December 3, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 47,686,866.60 for No. 228,790 common shares purchased on the MTA.

As of December 3, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 10,001,693 common shares equal to 3.89% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until December 3, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,816,367 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 701,108,568.84.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

