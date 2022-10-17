FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Maranello (Italy), October 17, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:
EXM
NYSE
Total
Trading
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Consideration excluding fees
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
Consideration excluding fees
Date
excluding fees
excluding fees
excluding fees
(d/m/y)
(€)
(€)
($)
($)
(€)*
(€)*
(€)*
10/10/2022
12,530
189.3707
2,372,814.87
6,799
182.2332
1,239,003.53
1,277,718.39
19,329
188.8630
3,650,533.26
11/10/2022
12,625
188.0463
2,374,084.54
-
-
-
-
12,625
188.0463
2,374,084.54
12/10/2022
12,525
189.5252
2,373,803.13
-
-
-
-
12,525
189.5252
2,373,803.13
13/10/2022
12,700
186.7871
2,372,196.17
6,486
182.9579
1,186,664.94
1,218,466.93
19,186
187.1502
3,590,663.10
14/10/2022
12,620
188.0513
2,373,207.41
-
-
-
-
12,620
188.0513
2,373,207.41
63,000
188.3509
11,866,106.12
13,285
182.5870
2,425,668.47
2,496,185.32
76,285
188.2715
14,362,291.44
Total
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
Since the announcement of such First Tranche till October 14, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:
Euro 93,891,543.15 for No. 486,617 common shares purchased on the EXM
USD 19,368,214.33 (Euro 19,686,561.33*) for No. 101,968 common shares purchased on the NYSE.
As of October 14, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,653,695 common shares equal to 4.53% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).
Attachment