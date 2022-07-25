FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), July 25, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:

 

Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

 

Stock Exchange

 

 

Number of common shares purchased

 

Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)

 

Consideration excluding fees
(€)

 

18/07/2022

EXM

6,532

195.2338

1,275,267.18

19/07/2022

EXM

6,584

194.1586

1,278,340.22

20/07/2022

EXM

6,601

193.2045

1,275,342.90

21/07/2022

EXM

6,532

195.2531

1,275,393.25

22/07/2022

EXM

6,430

198.3450

1,275,358.35

 

Total

 



-

32,679

195.2233

6,379,701.91

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till July 22, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 20,528,389.51 for No. 108,754 common shares purchased on the EXM

As of July 22, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,173,864 common shares equal to 4.35% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


