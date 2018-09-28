Ferrari introduces major update in Sochi, includes 2019 experiment

Ferrari introduces major update for Russian GP

Ferrari has introduced one of its biggest updates of the season at the Russian Grand Prix, which includes a radical revamp of its front wing and some 2019 experiments.

As part of its bid to close down the points deficit to Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari has brought in some major changes to its SF71H car.

The biggest change is to the front wing, which is totally new and features a combination of ideas that have been seen on other cars including those from Red Bull and McLaren.

There is a revised footplate design similar to Red Bull's effort, which was tested in the post Hungarian GP test.

Ferrari has added the vertical slot in the endplate that its rival has also put to good use.

One of the most interesting changes made by Ferrari is to the turning vane (above).

While this is viewed as a performance step here, it has also been introduced with an eye on changes to the 2019 rules.

The design is much more aggressive than the approach the team has used up until this point (below) - and it may stay on the car if it delivers good results from practice on Friday.

But Mercedes has not sat back and has taken a leaf out of Ferrari's book with a new rear wing design for this weekend's race in Sochi.

It has copied Ferrari's idea of replacing its single rear-wing pillar with two thinner swan-neck supports.

The change is understood to be more likely related to weight reduction and the management of rear wing stability at high speed, rather than drag reduction.

Mercedes has also opted to mount a downwash winglet between the pillars, which adjusts the trajectory of the exhaust plume and its subsequent interaction with the airflow under the rear wing.

The team has also introduced some changes to its front wing, with a new pair of canards on the inside of the endplate. The main cascade is no longer pushed away from its edge.

