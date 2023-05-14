Ferrari, Daimler Trucks among 24,209 recalled vehicles this week. Check recalls here.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued multiple recalls this week including 425 Ferrari sports cars and a Daimler Trucks recall involving more than 23,700 school buses.

Car owners can check NHTSA's database for new recalls. The NHTSA website also allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

Here are the vehicles under recall:

Ferrari 296 recall for possible fuel tank pipe leak

Ferrari is recalling 425 of its 2022-2023 Ferrari 296 sports cars because the fuel tank connecting pipe may corrode due to unintended contact between the fuel tank connecting pipe and the high-voltage battery protection cover. A resulting chemical reaction can lead to formation of corrosion on the pipe and subsequently a hole that can leak fuel. Fuel leakage in the presence of an external ignition source may increase the risk of fire, the auto maker said in a safety recall report.

Recalled vehicles:

2022 & 2023 Ferrari 296

Owners are advised not to drive their vehicles until the remedy has been completed. Dealers will install a new fuel tank connecting pipe reinforced with a protective sleeve, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 7, 2023. Owners may contact Ferrari customer service at 1-201-816.2668. Ferrari's number for this recall is RC 85.

Other vehicles recalled this week

Daimler Trucks school bus with insufficient rear interior joint recall

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling 23,603 of its 2021-2024 school buses. A rear interior joint may have been manufactured incorrectly, resulting in insufficient joint strength. A school bus with insufficient joint strength may not adequately protect passengers in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury, the company said in a safety recall report.

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2024 Thomas Built Buses Saf-T-Liner C2

Dealers will add additional fasteners to secure the joints, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 8, 2023. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-574-0712. DTNA's number for this recall is FL973.

Daimler Trucks school bus with insufficient rear exterior joint recall

Daimler Trucks North America is also recalling 146 of its 2024 Thomas Built school buses because a rear exterior joint may have been manufactured incorrectly, resulting in insufficient joint strength. the company said in a safety recall report

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Thomas Built Buses Saf-T-Liner C2

Dealers will add additional fasteners to secure the joints, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 7, 2023. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-574-0712. DTNA's number for this recall is FL972.

Braun Ambulances recall

Braun Ambulances is recalling 35 of its 2019-2023 ambulances built on Chevrolet medium and heavy-duty chassis. The Liquid Spring suspension systems may come in direct contact with the right rear brake line, causing excessive wear and possibly resulting in the loss of the rear brakes.

Recalled vehicles:

2019-2023 Braun Ambulances Chief Xl Type I

2019-2023 Braun Ambulances Express Plus Type I

2019-2023 Braun Ambulances Liberty Type I

Dealers will replace and reroute the rear brake lines, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 29, 2023. Owners may contact Braun customer service at 1-866-305-8402. Braun's number for this recall is 2023-01.

